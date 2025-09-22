Both neighbours share duty to ensure peace: PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister She­hbaz Sharif on Sunday said that as neighbours, the onus is now on India and Pakistan, whether to live in peace or war.

Speaking at a gathering of overseas Pakistanis in London, the prime minister said that Pakistan wanted to hold dialogue with India on contentious issues like Kashmir, terrorism, water and trade on the basis of equality.

The prime minister said that without the resolution of the Kashmir issue, which was the key to the regional peace, bilateral ties between the two countries could not be established.

“Anyone who is thinking otherwise is akin to living in a fool’s paradise,” he said, adding that Kashmiris would get their right to self-determination and freedom.

Expresses grief over 64,000 deaths, grave humanitarian situation in Gaza

“I have made this offer so many times in the past. We want to discuss Kashmir, water, trade and terrorism issues, not because of any weakness but on the basis of equal terms,” the prime minister said.

After visiting Saudi Arabia, PM Shehbaz made a stopover in London for four days and then he will proceed to the US on Monday to attend United Nations General Assembly conference.

He said that as the ceasefire between Pakistan and India had been achieved, Pakistan wanted peace, progress and prosperity and an end to unemployment and poverty.

Underlining the significance of unity and solidarity which led to triumph in the recent armed conflict with India, PM Shehbaz pledged to guide the country on the path of progress and prosperity.

The prime minister said that after India’s baseless allegations over Pah­algam incident, he had offered, during his visit to Kakul, a probe by an international committee into the incident in a fair, impartial and transparent manner, but India did not respond to his offer.

On May 6, aggression was unleashed against the innocent civilians and civilian assets were attacked inside Pakistan, leading to causalities, he said, adding that Pakistan in its right of defence, downed six enemy’s fighter jets in one go which made the enemy realise its precarious position.

Expressing his grief over 64,000 deaths and grave humanitarian situation in Gaza, he said the world had not witnessed such heart-wrenching scenes

The prime minister called upon the Islamic world and the international community to come forward and address the issue urgently.

He said that on the basis of hard work of overseas Pakistanis, in the previous year, the country received $38.5 billion in remittances, adding that without this contribution of overseas Pakistanis, the country’s economy could not move forward.

He said the country’s economic indicators were showing upward trends and at the diplomatic front, the country was strengthening its ties and position.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar said that overseas Pakistanis were the country’s diplomats.

He said in the year 2022, when the incumbent government came to power, it was a difficult time as the country was at the verge of default, and the global rating agencies and institutions were setting dates in this regard.

He said the nation saluted the prime minister for his dynamic leadership that ensured economic turnaround.

Enumerating the downward trends in the inflation and interest rates, he resolved that the government was striving for the economic empowerment.

Referring to the Indian aggression, he said Pakistan defeated an enemy that boasted of its armed power and regional net security provider, adding that the myth was buried on May 10.

Referring to climate change impact, Mr Dar said that Pakistan was vulnerable to climate change and the government was devising projects so that in the coming years, the country could be able to cope with this challenge.

He said the government was also raising its voice for the equality and justice, because the climate change was a matter of justice, not only for Pakistan but for any country suffering from the emissions worldwide.