Bombings at weapons installations close to Damascus are reported by a monitor.

An area near Damascus that houses weapons stores used by the overthrown Bashar al-Assad administration was rocked by explosions on Sunday, according to a Syria war monitor.

The explosions in the Kisweh region, south of the Syrian capital, could have been caused by an Israeli airstrike, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitor.

The Israeli military, which has attacked numerous military installations in Syria since the overthrow of Assad, denied attacking the location to AFP in Jerusalem.

According to the Observatory, a British organization with a network of informants in Syria, “loud blasts resonated in the wider capital area.” According to the Observatory, a dense cloud of smoke hung over the scene as the explosions took place “at ammunition depots of the former regime forces… near the town of Kisweh.”

On the outskirts of Kisweh, an AFP video journalist noticed tiny fires blazing in the blackened debris of a destroyed building. Nearby, a number of additional one-story structures were unharmed.

According to the journalist, the explosions persisted into Sunday night and reverberated across the neighborhood.

Since opposition forces overthrew Assad and took control of Damascus last month, Israel, which seldom discusses its activities in neighboring Syria, has launched hundreds of airstrikes on military targets.

Israel has stated that it aims to keep armaments out of the hands of adversaries. The Observatory most recently reported that on Friday, Israeli airplanes struck locations in the Aleppo region that were used by the now-defunct Syrian army.

According to the Observatory, an explosion at an armaments storage facility in the Adra region northeast of Damascus in late December claimed 11 lives and may have been caused by an Israeli strike. Israel denied any role.