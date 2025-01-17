Blinken’s last briefing is interrupted by journalists.

WASHINGTON: Following the announcement of a ceasefire and hostage agreement between Israel and Hamas, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s farewell press conference on Thursday degenerated into turmoil.

After two demonstrators disrupted the meeting, accusing Blinken of permitting a “genocide” in Gaza, State Department personnel dragged them out of the room.

US journalist Max Blumenthal was the first to interrupt, questioning Blinken on the timing of the ceasefire deal. “When we struck a deal in May, why did you continue to drop bombs?” Blumenthal inquired. “Why did you permit the destruction of my friends’ homes in Gaza?”

Journalist Sam Husseini, who is Jordanian-Palestinian, made similar charges shortly after, accusing the Biden administration of being complicit in alleged war crimes committed by Israel. Husseini said, “You pontificate about a free press!” before being ejected and taken into custody. After [spokesman] Matt Miller informed me that he would not respond to my inquiries, I am asking questions.

Max Blumenthal and Sam Husseini charge the departing US secretary of state with involvement in the “genocide” in Gaza.

Husseini exploded again before being executed, yelling, “Criminal! Why do you not reside in The Hague? Why do you not reside in The Hague? Why do you not reside in The Hague? His allusion to The Hague was a reference to the International Criminal Court, which hears cases involving claims of war crimes.

Blinken maintained his composure in the face of the commotion, telling the press corps that he would answer questions after the disturbances. Blinken eventually took questions after being urged to do so by other journalists, demonstrating his dedication to openness in the face of harsh criticism.

At Thursday’s briefing, which was also Blinken’s final day at the State Department, officials had expected disturbances. Both demonstrators were swiftly hauled out as soon as they started their disruptions, and extensive security measures were put in place to lessen the impact of any demonstrations.

In a subsequent tweet on X, Blumenthal hailed Husseini as a national hero. When three enormous secret service officers pull him out in front of a national audience and Blinken tells him to “respect the process,” Sam gets to bring up Israel’s covert nuclear weapons and cite the International Court of Justice and Amnesty International on its extermination program, Blumenthal writes.

A number of protests against Blinken and other US officials over Washington’s Middle East policies have culminated in this episode. Blinken’s address at the Atlantic Council on post-war reconstruction in Gaza earlier this week was interrupted three times.

One protester said, “You will forever be known as Bloody Blinken,” accusing him of involvement in suspected Israeli war crimes. A third demonstrator accused him of being a “secretary of genocide,” and another referred to him as a “war monster.”