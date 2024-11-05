Ad image
Blinken calls on Israel to significantly expand aid to Gaza.

According to a State Department statement cited by Reuters, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has met with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and called for additional steps to significantly boost humanitarian supplies in Gaza.

Following the call, the State Department stated that Blinken “urged further actions to substantially increase and sustain humanitarian aid — including food, medicine, and other essential supplies — to civilians across all of Gaza.”

According to the State Department, “the Secretary emphasized the importance of ending the war in Gaza and bringing all of the hostages home, as well as charting a path forward in the post-conflict period that advance governance, security, and reconstruction and allow the Palestinian population in Gaza to rebuild their lives.”

In a letter dated October 13, the US government gave Israel 30 days to take concrete action to alleviate the severe humanitarian situation in Gaza, which has been ravaged by Israel’s offensive in the Palestinian enclave for more than a year.

