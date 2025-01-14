Biden claims to be “working urgently” to finalize a ceasefire agreement for Gaza and boasts of assisting Israel in defeating its enemies.

According to Reuters, Biden has stated that a deal that would release hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip and stop the fighting in the Palestinian enclave to allow for a major influx of humanitarian aid is almost imminent.

“So many communities have been destroyed, and so many innocent people have been killed.” The Palestinian people are entitled to peace and self-determination. Israel is entitled to genuine security and peace. Biden declared, “The hostages and their families deserve to be reunited.” “Therefore, we’re working quickly to seal this deal.”

Outside the State Department, Biden was met by protesters yelling “war criminal.” Some of the demonstrators held banners, while others threw red liquid that was meant to resemble blood.

Biden claimed to have assisted Israel in defeating enemies such as Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas in Gaza. The US president also praised Washington’s defense of Israel in the wake of two 2024 Iranian assaults.

He continued by pointing to the fall of the Syrian Assad regime and saying, “All told, Iran is weaker than it has been in decades.” “There is no denying that our actions made a substantial contribution.”

A ceasefire agreement for Gaza is nearing as negotiators finalize the specifics during their conference in Doha today.

According to Reuters, US President Joe Biden stated that a ceasefire and hostage release agreement he had supported was “on the brink” of materializing, and today, negotiators will gather in Doha to finalize the details of a plan to terminate Israel’s offensive in Gaza.

Following a nocturnal “breakthrough” in negotiations attended by envoys of both the outgoing US president and President-elect Donald Trump, mediators presented Israel and Hamas with a final draft of an agreement one day ago, according to an official briefed on the negotiations.

In a speech Friday, Biden highlighted his foreign policy accomplishments by saying, “The deal … would free the hostages, halt the fighting, provide security to Israel, and allow us to significantly surge humanitarian assistance to the Palestinians who suffered terribly in this war that Hamas started.”

The ceasefire agreement, if it is approved, would end more than a year of sporadic negotiations and result in the largest release of Israeli hostages since the beginning of the war, when Hamas released roughly half of its prisoners in return for 240 Palestinian detainees that Israel had held.

According to the official briefed on the negotiations, who wished to remain anonymous, Qatar handed the ceasefire and hostage-release language to both parties during talks in Doha.