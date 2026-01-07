Bethell stands tall as England 174-3 in final Test, nine behind

Rock-solid Jacob Bethell was 79 not out as England narrowed Australia’s lead to just nine runs by tea on day four of the fifth and final Ashes Test on Wednesday, but veteran Joe Root fell cheaply.

The tourists battled to 174-3 by the break at the Sydney Cricket Ground with Harry Brook on 24 alongside the 22-year-old, who is targeting a maiden century.

Australia were dismissed for 567 before lunch on the back of Travis Head’s 163 and 138 from skipper Steve Smith.

That left England chasing a 183-run deficit after their first innings 384, with a question mark over Ben Stokes’s ability to bat.

The England captain limped off clutching what appeared to be his groin while bowling the third over of the day and did not reappear.

Mitchell Starc removed Zak Crawley for one as England reached lunch at 80-1, then Ben Duckett (42) and first innings century-maker Root (6) departed during the second session.

Australia lead the series 3-1 and have already retained the Ashes, with England desperate for another morale-boosting win after victory in the previous Test at Melbourne.

They needed a solid start to the chase, but chief tormentor Starc once again conjured up a first-over breakthrough – his 29th wicket for the series.

The pace spearhead delivered a beautiful inswinger that Crawley misjudged and left, with the ball smacking his pads and he was out lbw for one.

Duckett and Bethell survived until lunch, though Duckett lived dangerously, dropped on 38 by Cameron Green diving in front of Smith at first slip.

The Nottinghamshire opener failed to capitalise and was gone in the third over after the interval, chopping on Michael Neser for 42, his highest score in a wretched series.

Root, fresh from his first innings 160, was terrorised by Starc and Neser.

He finally fell lbw after 37 facing balls for his six runs to the relentless Scott Boland, with the 35-year-old trudging off dejected.

But Bethell proved unmovable and brought up a fourth Test half-century with a boundary from Starc as he looks to make the number three slot his own.

Australia resumed at 518-7, with Smith on 129 after his 13th Ashes century — more than any other player except the legendary Don Bradman — and Beau Webster on 42.

Smith flogged Stokes through the covers for a boundary in his first over, while Webster dished out similar treatment to Brydon Carse.

But the Australia skipper did not last long, nicking a fuller length delivery from Josh Tongue to wicketkeeper Jamie Smith.

All-rounder Webster reached a fifth half-century in his eighth Test with a single and put on 20 with Starc before the big paceman was bowled by Tongue for five.

Scott Boland suffered a golden duck, edging Will Jacks to Harry Brook in the slips to leave Webster unbeaten on 71.