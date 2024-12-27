Benazir is praised by political figures as a defender of democracy.

KARACHI: On the 17th anniversary of her passing, the president, speaker of the National Assembly, chairman of the Senate, and other dignitaries praised former prime minister Benazir Bhutto as a champion of democracy, remembering her fight for the downtrodden.

On December 27, 2007, the PPP leader was killed at Liaquat Bagh in Rawalpindi.

Ms. Bhutto “embodied the spirit of hope, resilience, and unwavering commitment to the ideals of democracy and justice,” according to President Asif Ali Zardari’s tribute.

According to Mr. Zardari, the late prime minister’s wife, she was a trailblazer who envisioned a Pakistan where the rights of all citizens—regardless of their race, class, or creed—would be upheld and the people’s authority would be paramount.

According to him, Ms. Bhutto believed in the “transformative power” of people and envisioned a Pakistan in which women could advance as equals, every child could receive an education, and justice was a right rather than a privilege.

Promise to uphold the former prime minister’s goal of a peaceful, forward-thinking Pakistan.

“She advocated for women’s empowerment and the advancement of marginalized groups in society throughout her life.”

He reiterated the dedication to furthering her goal of a democratic, peaceful, and forward-thinking Pakistan.

He urged the country to cooperate in order to realize Ms. Bhutto’s vision of a “peaceful, progressive, and democratic Pakistan,” saying that she gave her life for the sake of democracy and Pakistan.

Yousaf Raza Gillani, the Senate chairman, honored the politician who was killed and praised her as a resilient representation of democracy.

According to Mr. Gillani, Ms. Bhutto “established a new standard for democracy, equality, and human rights, not only in Pakistan but worldwide.”

Her political fight and principled leadership will “forever remain a guiding light for the people of Pakistan,” he said, praising her unflinching commitment to democratic values.

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, the PPP Chairman and Ms. Bhutto’s son, said that for millions of Pakistanis, her mother’s life was a symbol of bravery, tenacity, and optimism.

“Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto envisioned a Pakistan where every citizen would have equal opportunities and access to resources, irrespective of their background,” the PPP chairman said in a news release published by Bilawal House’s media cell.

“We will continue to fight against terrorism, extremism, and any forces that threaten Pakistan’s stability, adhering to her philosophy of human liberty and democratic norms.”

Speaker of the National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq and Deputy Speaker Ghulam Mustafa Shah praised the late PM’s democratic contributions in their speeches.

Speaker Sadiq urged us to uphold Ms. Bhutto’s legacy of fostering peace and bolstering democracy.

Ms. Bhutto, according to Deputy Speaker Shah, was a “exemplary leader” who contributed significantly to the restoration of democracy and raised public understanding of politics, society, and education.

Faisal Karim Kundi, the governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, also praised Ms. Bhutto, stating that her legacy “will never be forgotten.”

“Today, we honor her sacrifice and promise to continue on her path, working to elevate Pakistan to the status it merits,” Mr. Kundi stated.

The late prime minister “reshaped” Pakistan’s political and social landscape, according to PPP Vice-President Senator Sherry Rehman.

“Her loss was an unprecedented tragedy for the country, not just a devastating blow to the Pakistan People’s Party,” she continued.