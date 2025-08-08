Ad image
NewsRegion

Beijing Tests Spacecraft Intended To Put First Chinese On Moon

NewsDesk
NewsDesk
3 Min Read
Beijing tests spacecraft intended to put first Chinese on moon
A large screen shows news footage of a Chinese national flag carried by Chang’e-6 probe’s lander on the far side of the moon, in Beijing, China June 4, 2024.

BEIJING: China conducted its first test on Wednesday of a lunar lander that it hopes will put the first Chinese on the moon before 2030, the country’s manned space programme said.

The lander’s ascent and descent systems underwent comprehensive verification at a site in Hebei province that was designed to simulate the moon’s surface. The test surface had special coating to mimic lunar soil reflectivity, as well as being covered with rocks and craters.

“The test involved multiple operational conditions, a lengthy testing period, and high technical complexity, making it a critical milestone in the development of China’s manned lunar exploration program,” China Manned Space (CMS) said in a statement posted on its website on Thursday.

The lunar lander, known as Lanyue, which means “embrace the moon” in Mandarin, will be used to transport astronauts between the lunar orbit and the moon’s surface, as well as serving as a living space, power source, and data center after they land on the moon, CMS added.

China has kept details closely guarded about its programme to achieve a manned landing on the moon, but the disclosure about the test comes at a time when the United States is looking to stave off the rapid advances of China’s space programme.

Nasa plans for its Artemis programme to send astronauts around the moon and back in April 2026, with a subsequent moon landing mission a year later.

China’s uncrewed missions to the moon in the past five years have allowed the country to become the only nation to retrieve lunar samples from both the near and far side of the moon.

Those missions have drawn interest from the European Space Agency, Nasa-funded universities, and national space agencies from Pakistan to Thailand.

A successful manned landing before 2030 would boost China’s plans to build a “basic model” of the International Lunar Research Station by 2035.

This manned base, led by China and Russia, would include a nuclear reactor on the moon’s surface as a power source.

You Might Also Like

Govt Rules Out KP Military Operation

GSMA Warns Stalled Digital Growth Risks Investment

Arshad Nadeem Marks One Year Since Historic Paris Gold With London Rehab

Punjab’s Cotton Harvest Reaches 609,000 Bales

JKLF (Yasin) Acting Chief Condemns Books Ban As Assault On Free Thought And Historical Truth:

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Delegation of Relief Organization for Kashmiri Muslims, led by Abdul Rasheed Turabi, visits various cities of Punjab province Delegation Of Relief Organization For Kashmiri Muslims, Led By Abdul Rasheed Turabi, Visits Various Cities Of Punjab Province
Next Article Trump to sign order requiring universities to disclose admissions data on race Trump To Sign Order Requiring Universities To Disclose Admissions Data On Race
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Govt rules out KP military operation
Govt Rules Out KP Military Operation
Achivements News
GSMA warns stalled digital growth risks investment
GSMA Warns Stalled Digital Growth Risks Investment
News Science & Tech
Arshad Nadeem marks one year since historic Paris gold with London rehab
Arshad Nadeem Marks One Year Since Historic Paris Gold With London Rehab
News Sports
Punjab’s cotton harvest reaches 609,000 bales
Punjab’s Cotton Harvest Reaches 609,000 Bales
Business News