Beijing reaffirms its commitment to supporting Pakistan in combating terrorism.

ISLAMABAD: In an effort to mend bilateral ties that were put to the test by recent attacks on Chinese nationals in Pakistan, China on Monday reiterated its commitment to aiding Pakistan’s counterterrorism initiatives and socioeconomic growth.

During a routine news briefing in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian emphasized this support while answering questions regarding China’s concerns regarding the increase in violence against its citizens in Pakistan.

Lin reaffirmed, “China will continue to support Pakistan in fighting terrorism,” highlighting Beijing’s steadfast determination to help Pakistan against dangers that may destabilize the area.

Beijing’s security concerns have increased due to an increase in violence directed at Chinese people, particularly those involved in China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

A spokesman for China’s foreign ministry believes efforts to erode mutual trust would fail.

“We are firm in our commitment to protecting the safety and security of Chinese nationals, projects, and institutions overseas,” Lin said, highlighting China’s strong commitment to safeguarding its citizens employed abroad.

He added that terrorist strikes in Pakistan that target Chinese people may be planned to sour the two nations’ bilateral ties and erode confidence and advancement in the framework of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

“China and Pakistan have the resolve and capability to foil any attempt to harm China-Pakistan relations and ensure that terrorists will pay the price,” Lin said, reinforcing the partnership’s strength.

“The relationship has taken deep roots among our peoples,” Lin emphasized, referring to the long-standing “iron-clad friendship” between China and Pakistan.

“Attempts will not succeed in undermining the mutual trust and cooperation between the two countries,” he cautioned.

Lin went on to say that despite security concerns, Beijing is still dedicated to CPEC and its economic partnership with Pakistan, and that China is still committed to assisting Pakistan’s socioeconomic development and enhancing the lives of its citizens.

These comments follow rumors that the recent violence may have an effect on CPEC projects, which are a crucial part of China-Pakistan collaboration meant to support Pakistan’s economy.

Recent tensions between the two nations, which were brought to light by an uncommon public meeting between Pakistan’s Foreign Office (FO) and Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong, also give Lin’s remarks more weight.

The ambassador’s scathing comments on Pakistan’s security measures were recently characterized as “perplexing” and uncharacteristic of the historically antagonistic relationship between the two countries by Mu­­taz Zahra Baloch, Pakistan’s FO spokesperson.

The frequent attacks on Chinese nationals had already angered Ambassador Jiang, who called the situation “unacceptable” and urged Pakistan to strengthen security.