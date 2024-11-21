Before PTI’s power show on November 24, the government approves Rangers and FC in Islamabad starting on Friday.

Two days before the PTI’s November 24 “final call” rally, the federal government on Wednesday authorized the deployment of Pakistan Rangers and Frontier Constabulary (FC) personnel in Islamabad starting on November 22 in order to “handle” the law and order situation.

Last week, PTI founder and former premier Imran Khan made a “final call” for the Sunday demonstration, criticizing the government’s efforts to enact the 26th constitutional amendment bill on October 20 and what he called the “stolen mandate” and “unjust arrests” of individuals.

His party has been protesting for Imran’s release and against the purported election tampering since his incarceration on many charges in August 2023.

In response to the appeal, the federal and Punjab governments have taken decisive action. Section 144 has been extended in the federal capital for an additional two months, while police have been placed on “high alert” throughout Punjab.

In accordance with Sections 4 and 5 of the Anti-Terrorism Act, the interior ministry authorized the deployment of “sufficient strength” of Pakistan Rangers (Punjab and Sindh) and FC personnel in Islamabad starting on Friday. A copy of the notification was made public today and can be found on Dawn.com.

The precise number of personnel, as well as the date and location of their deployment, will be “worked out in consultation with concerned stakeholders,” the statement continued. In a similar vein, all pertinent parties would be consulted before deciding on the de-requisitioning date.

The notice was sent in response to a letter from the Islamabad police chief’s office dated November 14 that was made public by Dawn.com and asked for the deployment of Rangers and FC officers before to the PTI rally.

A political party has said that it will hold a procession in Islamabad on November 24. In order to prevent any unfortunate incidents during the impending law and order [situation], the Islamabad Capital Police must establish thorough and perfect security arrangements in the capital,” the letter stated.

In order “to handle the law and order situation properly and appropriately,” it asked that Rangers soldiers and FC troops be made available starting on Friday.

The Islamabad police chief reportedly asked for 4,000 FC men and 5,000 Rangers personnel “in addition to the 1,000 FC personnel already provided to ICT police,” according to the letter.

The memo further stipulated that these forces have to be outfitted with riot gear and have a command structure.

PTI promises to introduce a “sea of people.”

At the Peshawar Press Club today, PTI Central Information Secretary Sheikh Waqqas Akram gave reporters an update on the power show.

He declared, “We will exercise our fundamental rights.” It cannot be taken away from us. Thugs are the ones who intimidate and harass their citizens, not governments.

“Your annoyances reveal fear… On the 24th, a sea of people will emerge from every part of society, and you will have to deal with that,” he added.

The government’s plans “show that they are afraid,” he said.

In reference to the authorities, Akram remarked, “They have always been heavy-handed.”

For us, this is standard procedure. You begin to sow discord in the state the moment you attempt to deny someone their basic rights.

Citing PML-N stalwart Rana Sanaullah, the party spokesperson noted that the government had stated it was not taking the demonstration seriously, but he also noted that Section 144 had been in effect in the federal capital for two months.

Speaking to the government, Akram remarked, “You are saying and doing two different things.” “You claim not to be concerned, but your preparations reveal that you are irritated and terrified of people.”

He also said he was surprised that the government was spending more money to put an end to rallies, even if terrorism was on the rise in the nation. “I’m happy that the interior ministry is granting security agencies additional authority. However, wouldn’t it be preferable if the state used those powers to address real threats to the nation?