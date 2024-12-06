BCCI rejects PCB’s updated offering as the Champions Trophy impasse persists.

KARACHI: In an attempt to end the ongoing impasse between the two sides over the ICC Champions Trophy for next year, representatives of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) rejected the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) proposal on Thursday to adopt the “partnership formula” for the next three years, according to sources.

A hybrid approach was reportedly agreed upon earlier this week after the BCCI unofficially informed the International Cricket Council (ICC), the event organizers, last month about the Indian government’s unwillingness to permit the nation’s cricket squad to go to host Pakistan.

The initial plan called for India to play its Champions Trophy matches at a neutral location, with Pakistan hosting the other matches. However, as part of what the PCB called the “partnership formula,” Pakistan would also play their matches in neutral locations when India hosts an ICC tournament in the future.

The PCB had requested that the stipulation be in place until the conclusion of the ICC’s current Future Tours Programme cycle, which ends with the 2031 Cricket World Cup. Its Pakistani equivalent suggested doing the same for the following three years after the BCCI rejected it.

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who was in the emirate, had asked if the BCCI would accept the most recent proposal on Thursday, just before another ICC board meeting was supposed to take place in Dubai to settle the matter.

After receiving a negative response, Mohsin decided there was no point in meeting, so it was postponed. This further delayed the decision on the Champions Trophy, which is scheduled to take place in Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi from February 19 to March 9 of next year.

The BCCI has defended the Indian government’s policy of not playing bilateral cricket with Pakistan throughout the years, despite political difficulties between the two neighbors.

However, Pakistan and India have participated in ICC events and the Asia Cup since their most recent bilateral series in 2012. In actuality, Pakistan traveled to India last year to compete in the ICC World Cup.

If anything, the visit raised hopes that India would repay the favor by visiting Pakistan to win the Champions Trophy. However, as Mohsin stated last week, the PCB wants things to be done “equal terms” because it is not a realistic option and the hybrid model has been established as the only viable option.

On December 1, BCCI secretary Jay Shah assumed leadership as ICC president, coinciding with the Champions Trophy problem. It is believed that Shah, the son of Indian Home Minister Amit, a prominent figure in the Hindu nationalist BJP, the nation’s ruling party, made every effort to postpone taking office until the impasse between the cricket representatives of India and Pakistan was resolved. But the problem persisted.

According to sources, the PCB is using every tool at its disposal to “bring India to the breaking point” after realizing its part in the ICC’s politics. However, with the Champions Trophy competition less than three months away, broadcasters are putting pressure on the ICC to provide the schedule.