Ad image
NewsWorld View

Barbers in Rio de Janeiro compete for the greatest haircut.

NewsDesk
NewsDesk
2 Min Read
Rio de Janeiro: Around 90 barbers competed to determine who would be the best in an annual tournament that advances the careers of winners and attracts international recognition, all while listening to Brazilian music and the intense heat of Rio de Janeiro.

Barbers gathered in a park in the Madureira area of Rio de Janeiro and used the volunteers’ heads as their canvas, dyeing and buzzing their hair to create styles that display intricate or abstract patterns.

According to Erica Nunes, the event’s organizer, “ten years ago, barbers were a thing from my grandfather’s time, and no one believed in the profession.” “To value this profession, the barbers’ battle arose.” In the more than ten years since it began, the tournament has solidified itself as a Rio suburbia tradition, drawing barbers from all over Brazil and even from nearby nations.

Bolivian barber Allan Gonzales stated, “We are very eager and well prepared.”

Barbers fight to win in four distinct categories from within an MMA-style ring, and a panel of judges judges their work. Magnific, also known as Marcelo Anderson, triumphed in the drawing category. He drew the portraits of two guys on the side of the young client’s skull using clippers.

He claimed that this was his fourth victory since he began fighting more than ten years ago and that every time he wins, his clientele grows.

It increases visibility and attracts a large number of fans. I get more business when they follow me on social media.

You Might Also Like

Families are killed in two Gaza homes by Israeli bombs, and tanks attack Mawasi.

As officials strive for an agreement, peace talks in Gaza pick more steam.

Ogra suggests raising gas prices by up to 26%.

IT exports reach $324 million.

Government considers Gwadar port for large imports

TAGGED:
SOURCES:DAWN NEWS
Share This Article
Previous Article Families are killed in two Gaza homes by Israeli bombs, and tanks attack Mawasi.
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Families are killed in two Gaza homes by Israeli bombs, and tanks attack Mawasi.
News World View
As officials strive for an agreement, peace talks in Gaza pick more steam.
News World View
Ogra suggests raising gas prices by up to 26%.
Business News
IT exports reach $324 million.
Business News