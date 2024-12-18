Barbers in Rio de Janeiro compete for the greatest haircut.

Rio de Janeiro: Around 90 barbers competed to determine who would be the best in an annual tournament that advances the careers of winners and attracts international recognition, all while listening to Brazilian music and the intense heat of Rio de Janeiro.

Barbers gathered in a park in the Madureira area of Rio de Janeiro and used the volunteers’ heads as their canvas, dyeing and buzzing their hair to create styles that display intricate or abstract patterns.

According to Erica Nunes, the event’s organizer, “ten years ago, barbers were a thing from my grandfather’s time, and no one believed in the profession.” “To value this profession, the barbers’ battle arose.” In the more than ten years since it began, the tournament has solidified itself as a Rio suburbia tradition, drawing barbers from all over Brazil and even from nearby nations.

Bolivian barber Allan Gonzales stated, “We are very eager and well prepared.”

Barbers fight to win in four distinct categories from within an MMA-style ring, and a panel of judges judges their work. Magnific, also known as Marcelo Anderson, triumphed in the drawing category. He drew the portraits of two guys on the side of the young client’s skull using clippers.

He claimed that this was his fourth victory since he began fighting more than ten years ago and that every time he wins, his clientele grows.

It increases visibility and attracts a large number of fans. I get more business when they follow me on social media.