Bangladesh’s factories have reopened amidst protests in the garment sector.

DHAKA: According to officials, the majority of Bangladesh’s apparel manufacturers reopened on Tuesday, one day after violent demonstrations over a pay increase left one worker dead and numerous more injured.

In recent weeks, there have been widespread protests in Bangladesh, one of the world’s top garment producers and a supplier to western companies like Zara, Carrefour, and H&M. As a result, numerous factories have had to close.

According to industry experts, the protests have made an already large manufacturing backlog brought on by recent political unrest and disastrous floods worse.

Senior vice president of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association Abdullah Hil Rakib stated, “Most of the factories are open today, and everything is going well so far.” Only five or six small factories are still closed, he continued, because they were unable to make payments.