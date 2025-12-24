Bangladesh summons Indian envoy over protests targeting its diplomatic facilities, vandalism at visa centre

Bangladesh on Tuesday summoned India’s high commissioner in Dhaka to protest what it described as violent incidents targeting its diplomatic facilities in India, including vandalism at visa centres and protests outside its mission in New Delhi.

Bangladesh’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it summoned Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma to convey Dhaka’s grave concern over what it called “regrettable incidents” outside the Bangladesh High Commission and the ambassador’s residence in New Delhi on December 20, as well as vandalism at the Bangladesh Visa Centre in Siliguri on December 22 by “extremist elements.”

The ministry condemned what it described as premeditated acts of violence and intimidation against diplomatic establishments.

It said such acts not only “endanger the safety of diplomatic personnel but also undermine the principles of mutual respect and values of peace and tolerance.”

Calling for a proper investigation, the ministry said: “Bangladesh expects the Government of India to immediately take appropriate steps in accordance with its international and diplomatic obligations to safeguard the dignity and security of diplomatic personnel and establishments.”

According to Bangladeshi media, around 20 to 25 protesters had gathered in front of the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi on Saturday evening. According to mission officials, the protesters raised anti-Bangladesh slogans and issued threats against the Bangladesh high commissioner, Prothom Alo reported.

India’s foreign ministry said on Sunday that the New Delhi demonstration consisted of “20-25 youths” who were dispersed by police after a few minutes, adding that India was “committed to ensure the safety of foreign missions”.

Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal also said that India had taken note of “misleading propaganda in sections of the Bangladesh media on the incident”.

In response, the Bangldesh foreign ministry issued a statement, saying that the “unjustifiable incident at the Bangladesh High Commission residence in New Delhi on December 20 is highly regrettable and cannot be accepted as ‘misleading propaganda’”.

The tensions with India come as Bangladesh struggles to deal with domestic unrest over the death of youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi, who was shot in the head while launching his campaign for February’s parliamentary election last week.

His killing sparked widespread protests that spiralled into arson and vandalism targeting major media outlets and cultural institutions.

Bangladeshi newspaper The Daily Star previously reported that around 100 protesters had gathered in the Chowhatta area and demanded that those responsible for Hadi‘s killing be brought to justice.

“Addressing the gathering, protesters alleged that the killing had been carried out ‘at the behest of India’.

Bangladesh has also halted all consular and visa services at its High Commission in New Delhi while the Indian Visa Application Centre in the Bangladeshi city of Chattogram has suspended its operations, citing security concerns at India’s mission there.

Protests in India

In another development connected to the tensions between the two countries, hundreds of people protested near Bangladesh’s High Commission in New Delhi today against the lynching of a Hindu man over allegations of blasphemy.

Factory worker Dipu Chandra Das, 27, was beaten and set on fire in Bangladesh’s Mymensingh district last week by a crowd that accused him of making derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). At least 10 people have been arrested in connection with his death.

Tuesday’s demonstration, called by Hindu groups, involved people clashing with police personnel as they tried to push through barricades set up near the High Commission, television footage showed.

They also chanted slogans and burnt pictures of Bangladesh Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus, with some holding posters demanding “boycott Bangladesh”.

“We needed to raise the voice of Hindus in Bangladesh in Delhi, and we have done that … as long as even one Hindu is being harmed there, we will be awake and will not stop,” a protester told broadcaster India Today.

Demonstrations were also held in other parts of the country, as well as in India-occupied Kashmir.