Ban placed on guests visiting the Adiala jail

RAWALPINDI: On Monday, the Punjab government banned visitors from seeing inmates at the Adiala Prison till October 18.

All forms of gatherings between attorneys, public figures, and relatives of PTI founder Imran Khan are also prohibited.

The decision was made because of worries about security. The upcoming summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Islamabad has led the government to implement unparalleled security measures in the twin cities, encompassing Adiala jail.

Mohsin Naqvi, the interior minister, charged that the PTI was attempting to sabotage the SCO summit. He emphasized that the administration was determined to make sure the summit was conducted in a peaceful manner.

Advance security protocol teams of the member countries have already started arriving in Islamabad while law enforcement authorities are finalizing measures to provide perfect security.

Additionally, the Army has been stationed in the federal capital region to guarantee security for the upcoming summit, which is set to take place on October 15–16.

The capital already has Rangers on duty. The army assumed responsibility for security from October 5 to October 17.

