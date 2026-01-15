Balochistan sees major progress in polio fight

QUETTA: Balochistan has recorded a significant breakthrough in its fight against polio, with new environmental surveillance data released in December showing a sharp decline in poliovirus circulation compared to last year — a development health officials are calling a major step toward eradication.

The data from Dec­ember 2025 indicates a major improvement, showing an 87 percentage-point reduction in positive environmental samples compared to December 2024.

While 95.7 per cent of sites — 22 of 23 — tested positive in December 2024, only 8.7pc — or 2 of 23 — samples tested positive in December 2025.

No evidence of local virus transmission has been found in Balochistan in either environmental sample, according to the report. Authorities traced all detected viruses to importation from outside the province.

Encouragingly, no polio case has been reported in Balochistan in 2025. This contrasts with roughly 27 cases documented in the province in 2024. Yet the virus is still active in other regions, with 31 polio cases reported across Pakistan’s provinces in 2025.

Health authorities cre­dited the progress to six polio vaccination campaigns and two fractional Inactivated Poliovirus Vaccine (fIPV), campaigns conducted across the province this year.

Inam-ul-Haque, the coordinator for the Emergency Operations Centre Balochistan, said the results reflect “sustained quality campaigns and strong community engagement”.

“This improvement is the result of quality vaccination campaigns and proper monitoring at every level,” Inam said. “We have also conducted awareness initiatives such as the Immunity Express and puppet shows across Balo­chistan to educate communities about the importance of polio vaccination.”

The coordinator paid tribute to frontline workers, calling them the backbone of the programme.

“Our frontline workers have done exceptional work — in snow, floods, and extreme heat,” Inam- ul-Haque said. “Without their dedication and commitment, we could not achieve these results in Balochistan.”

However, he cautioned that the fight is not over.

“The virus is still active in Pakistan, and this remains a serious threat,” he said. “Continued vigilance is essential.”

The coordinator str­essed religious leaders’ role in community involvement, citing the ulema and scholars’ importance in spreading polio vaccination awareness.

According to health officials, the recent progress proves polio eradication in Balochistan is possible.