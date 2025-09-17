Balochistan launches first financial digital e-filing system

QUETTA: The Balochistan government has introduced the first-ever automated financial digital e-filing system in the province to promote transparency and digital governance.

Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti launched the digital financial e-filing system at a ceremony held at the Chief Minister Secretariat on Tuesday. Provincial ministers, assembly members and senior officials from various administrative departments attended the event.

The initiative marks a significant step towards modernising public sector operations and providing citizens with direct access to financial and development data.

Speaking at the inauguration, the chief minister said the new system would streamline financial processes, eliminate bureaucratic inefficiencies, and strengthen public oversight.

Citizens will be able to monitor projects and financial records through digital access

“The e-filing system is designed to serve as the backbone of comprehensive financial reform across the province,” Mr Bugti said, adding that its core features include online budget submissions, with all government departments now required to submit budget requests digitally.

He said the system would assist at every stage of approval, with all financial transactions recorded and accessible. The aim, he said, is to replace outdated and opaque procedures that have long undermined efficiency.

Officials will have access to live data, enabling faster and better-informed decisions. At the same time, citizens will be able to monitor development projects and financial records on their devices, checking whether initiatives are completed or merely proposed.

“Balochistan is now stepping into the digital age, aligning itself with global standards of transparency and accountability,” the chief minister said.

To ensure swift implementation, he directed all departmental secretaries to immediately adopt the system. He also announced that future cabinet meetings would be conducted on digital tablets to avoid delays and phase out paper-based processes.

CM Bugti praised the local officials and IT experts who developed the system, noting that it was built entirely by Balochistan’s youth and professionals without external assistance. He also announced a one-month salary bonus for government employees involved in the project and pledged similar incentives for private-sector contributors as a token of appreciation.

Earlier, Finance Secretary Imran Zarkoon gave a detailed briefing and live demonstration of the system’s features. The ceremony concluded with the chief minister distributing certificates of appreciation to the development team, reaffirming the government’s commitment to the responsible and transparent use of public resources.