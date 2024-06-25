Australia was eliminated from the World Cup as Afghanistan defeated Bangladesh to go to the T20 final four.

Afghanistan defeated Bangladesh by eight runs in a thrilling match at the Arnos Vale Stadium in St. Vincent on Monday, rain-affected, to advance to their first-ever T20 World Cup semi-final.

Afghanistan’s captain, Rashid Khan, defied three rain stoppages, a slippery ball, and a revised target of 114 off 19 overs to take four for 23 while defending a modest total of 115 for five on a bowler-friendly surface. Bangladesh, who also harbored faint hopes of making the final four, were dismissed for 105 off 17.5 overs.

Litton Das, the first batsman, was on a 54-run run streak and looked set to lead Bangladesh to victory while securing Australia’s final semi-final position based on net run-rate.

However, in the last over of the match, bowler Naveenul Haq took the last two wickets of Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman off successive deliveries, setting off wild celebrations in Afghanistan.

India’s victory over Australia earlier in the day guaranteed the Afghans second place in the group and eliminated both the Australians and the Bangladeshis. India will now play England in the second semi-final on Thursday in Guyana.

Afghanistan will now play South Africa on Wednesday in the opening semi-final in Trinidad.