Aurangzeb talks about tax tactics.

ISLAMABAD: To explore various measures and changes to increase tax compliance, broaden the tax base, and decrease revenue leakages, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) established a focal group.

A senior tax official told Dawn on Monday that the committee will seek input from three different working groups that are focusing on these aims in order to create more comprehensive and consistent recommendations that it can submit to the prime minister.

The Pakistan Raises Revenue Programme (PRRP) Steering Committee Meeting was presided over by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb on Monday. The World Bank proposal to overhaul the FBR led to the committee’s formation.

According to an official notice, the meeting’s main focus was on ways to increase Pakistan’s ability to generate income. The participants in the meeting deliberated on an array of measures and changes aimed at expanding the tax base, enhancing tax compliance, and mitigating revenue leakages. In order to guarantee fair distribution of the tax burden and improve the effectiveness of tax collecting procedures, the committee looked into novel approaches.

Strong agreement was reached at the end of the meeting regarding the necessity of coordinated efforts to carry out the PRRP and attain its goals. The government will keep in contact with interested parties and take the required actions to guarantee the program’s effective execution.

There is duplication of work because most of the members of this committee are also members of two other committees.