Attempt to justify Indian control over held Kashmir ‘fizzles out’ in Britain

• Senate committee briefed on Pakistan-sponsored motions in UK House of Commons

• Chairman concerned by GB council’s failure to meet since 2021

ISLAMABAD: A Senate panel was informed on Tuesday that a motion on Kashmir, moved in the UK House of Commons reaffirming India’s sovereignty over the disputed territory, had failed to secure sufficient backing.

While briefing the Senate Standing Committee on Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan and Safron, on a motion tabled in the UK House of Commons by a Conservative Party member, the Director General (South Asia-Saarc) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that similar motions were tabled in 2014, 2021 and January 2025 as well, but all of those failed to gain sufficient support and did not reach the stage of debate.

The latest motion included references to terrorism, including the Pahalgam incident, and expressed sympathy with affected families. It was informed that only a few members had signed the motion, which did not secure substantial backing. The official noted that such motions were often moved to gain visibility within certain communities.

On the other hand, Pakistan High Commission that actively works on Kashmir-related initiatives in the UK submits a large number of Early-Day Motions (EDMs) annually, the committee was informed. It was highlighted that Pakistan-sponsored EDMs, vetted by 44 members and moved by MP Imran Hussain (Lab­our Party), led to debates in West­mi­nster Hall and at Oxford University.

A recent such EDM reaffirmed a simple truth: Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination is a fundamental human right, guaranteed in international law. “For decades, Kashmiris have faced persecution, injustice and political repression,” it highlighted. It demanded that the UK meets its moral and historic duty to support their right to decide their own future.

The meeting, chaired by Senator Asad Qasim, also deliberated on matters concerning developments on the Kashmir issue at the international level, recent unrest in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), and the role, scope and functions of the Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Council.

Senators Nadeem Ahmed Bhutto, Naseema Ehsan, Nasir Mehmood, Mir Dostain Khan Domki and Attaul Haq attended the meeting.

Senator Dr Zarqa Suharwardy Taimur, who shared her input during the proceedings via a video link, expressed concern over the limited influence of politicians of Pakistani origin in the UK and emphasised the “need for stronger advocacy” on the Kashmir issue, highlighting the daily hardships faced by the Kashmiri people.

The foreign ministry was asked to share a list of EDMs raised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the UK.

The DG assured the senators that the Kashmir issue would continue to be pursued at the international level.

The Senate chairman emphasised that the FO enhance lobbying efforts and raise the Kashmir issue more effectively at appropriate international forums.

During the briefing on the role, scope and functions of the GB council, it was reiterated that Gilgit-Baltistan is part of the State of Jammu and Kashmir. As the GB council comprises elected members as well as those nominated by prime minister, Senator Nadeem Ahmed Bhutto raised concerns over the absence of elected representation from the GB council and the nomination process. The federal secretary, Ministry of Kashmir Affairs, explained to the committee that names were forwarded to the PM as selection was his prerogative. He was directed that the complete list of nominated members be furnished to the committee.

When the Senate chairman exp­res­sed concern that the GB council had not met since 2021, the ministry said the council was an advisory body, functioning under its own rules and procedures. On this, the ministry official was asked to submit the minutes of the last GB council meeting.

The committee was informed that the total budget of the GB council was Rs1.27 billion, with reserves amounting to Rs6bn. Audits are conducted by the GB auditor general and the last audit covered the period up to 2025. The committee sought the audit report for review. Details were also shared regarding federal grants and development assistance provided to GB, including funds allocated for universities, flood relief, development projects and other initiatives.

The Senate chairman expressed concern over the use of Rs6bn reserves and directed the foreign ministry to present a detailed plan for their effective use. The federal secretary clarified that the amount had been ‘invested’ in various areas to generate revenue to meet administrative expenses.

On the occasion, the members highlighted the need for building on a priority basis a small piece of road that is the only way to a popular tourist spot. The meeting concluded with the Senate chairman emphasising transparency, effective coordination and proactive engagement by the ministries concerned on all matters pertaining to Kashmir and GB.