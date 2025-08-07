At least 7 injured as fire at Karachi’s Export Processing Zone causes partial building collapse

At least seven people were injured on Thursday after a fire at a factory in the Karachi Export Processing Zone (KEPZ) near Landhi caused part of a building to collapse, officials said, as rescue efforts were underway.

Fire incidents are common in the metropolis due to the absence of adequate fire safety measures in buildings.

“The injured were taken to a nearby hospital via Edhi ambulance,” Rescue 1122 said in a statement. “The fire, which began at a garment factory near the KEPZ, is still blazing with intense rescue efforts to curb it.”

At least four ambulances, six fire brigade trucks, and a snorkel reached the site of the incident along with fire and rescue teams upon receiving information of the incident, Rescue 1122 said.

Further investigation into the incident is underway.