Asia Cup: 4 takeaways from Pakistan’s confidence-boosting win against Sri Lanka

All of a sudden, Pakistan’s Asia Cup campaign is alive and well. Two days after getting thrashed by arch-rivals India for the second time in the tournament, the national side bounced back with a hard-fought five-wicket victory against Sri Lanka on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi.

It was a low-scoring encounter and Pakistan were clearly not clinical, especially with the bat, but it sure was a confidence boost for the side reeling after the India drubbings.

More importantly, the match-winning performances came from players who were under fire coming into the clash. While Hussain Talat — whose selection was questioned in the Super Four match against India — took the anchor’s role after impressing with the ball, Mohammad Nawaz bounced back from a poor show in the previous game to turn finisher for Pakistan. Abrar Ahmed, who was battered by the Indian openers on Sunday, showed against Sri Lanka that he can’t be kept quiet for long. Shaheen Shah Afridi, meanwhile, spearheaded the Pakistan attack in the truest sense, producing the results with the new ball.

Hussain’s redemption

Few players had come under the microscope as quickly as Hussain Talat. Drafted in ahead of the India match, his inclusion was questioned after he struggled with both bat and ball in that lopsided defeat. Against Sri Lanka, however, the left-hander produced a display of calm and composure that showed why the management had placed their trust in him.

Chasing a tricky target of 134, Pakistan were wobbling at 80 for five in the 12th over. The collapse threatened to undo all the hard work the bowlers had put in earlier. Hussain, though, held his nerve. His unbeaten 32 off 30 balls was not a match-winning knock in terms of brute force, but in the context of the game, it was invaluable.

He read the situation perfectly, absorbed pressure when wickets kept tumbling, and then rotated the strike smartly once Nawaz began to find his range. The calmness he exuded rubbed off on Nawaz too, giving Pakistan stability during a phase where another wicket could have been fatal. In many ways, Talat’s innings was a reminder that anchors still have their place in T20 cricket.

Nawaz the finisher

If Hussain provided calm, Mohammad Nawaz brought the fire. Criticised for a timid knock against India, Nawaz had looked short on confidence in recent games. But Tuesday was a different story. He played with intent from the moment he arrived at the crease, cracking boundaries and, more importantly, clearing the ropes when pressure seemed to be mounting.

His unbeaten 38 off just 24 deliveries included three sixes — each one a dagger to Sri Lanka’s hopes of sneaking back into the game. The left-hander targeted the spinners effectively, using his reach and timing to pick gaps at will. What stood out was the clarity of his role: he was there to finish, and he finished in style.

For a side that has often been criticised for lacking reliable finishers, Nawaz’s innings was a timely reminder of what he can offer. If Pakistan are to go deeper into the tournament, this version of Nawaz — aggressive, fearless, and decisive — will be indispensable.

Unplayable Abrar

Abrar Ahmed’s previous outing had been a nightmare. India’s openers neutralised him with ease, treating his mystery spin with disdain. But class, as they say, is permanent, and Abrar bounced back superbly against Sri Lanka.

Bowling with discipline and guile, he finished with miserly figures of one for eight from his four overs. His variations were subtle, his length immaculate, and his control suffocated the Sri Lankan middle order. With Kamindu Mendis waging a lone battle at one end, Abrar’s spell ensured that partnerships never flourished.

It was the kind of performance that not only restored his confidence but also reaffirmed his importance in Pakistan’s T20 setup. On UAE pitches that favour spinners who can maintain pressure, Abrar could yet become a trump card in Pakistan’s campaign.

Good old Shaheen

If Abrar squeezed the middle overs, Shaheen Shah Afridi blew the top off Sri Lanka’s innings. Pakistan’s spearhead was at his best with the new ball, producing the trademark swing and venom that has made him one of the most feared fast bowlers in the world.

He struck early to remove Kusal Perera and Pathum Nissanka, derailing Sri Lanka’s hopes of a strong start. Later, just as Kamindu Mendis threatened to take the game away, Shaheen returned to deliver a searing yorker that ended the left-hander’s resistance. His three for 28 was the bedrock on which Pakistan restricted Sri Lanka to a modest total.

For a side that often depends on early breakthroughs to control games, Shaheen’s spell was priceless. It was also a reminder that when Pakistan’s talisman is in rhythm, he can tilt contests almost single-handedly.

The victory against Sri Lanka does not erase the scars of the India defeats, but it does inject belief into a side that looked rudderless just 48 hours earlier. Importantly, the players who had been under fire stood up and delivered, giving the management more options and flexibility heading into crunch fixtures.

The batting remains fragile — the top order once again failed to provide solidity, and questions over strike rotation linger. But with Nawaz finding form, Hussain proving his worth, Abrar reasserting his quality, and Shaheen firing, Pakistan now have momentum.

The Asia Cup is far from over, and sterner challenges lie ahead. Yet, if Pakistan can build on the grit and resilience shown in Abu Dhabi, they may yet turn this campaign into something memorable.