As the truce begins, displaced Gazans make their way home via debris.

JERUSALEM: Following an initial delay, a long-awaited truce between Israel and Hamas came into force, and thousands of war-weary and displaced Gazans headed out across the devastated Palestinian territory on Sunday to return to their homes.

The truce started almost three hours later than planned, and Israel’s military declared it was still conducting operations in Gaza during that time. According to the territory’s civil defense organization, bombardments killed 19 persons and injured 25.

Following more than 15 months of fighting that forced the great majority of Gaza’s people to flee their homes, thousands of Gazans were spotted returning home with tents, clothing, and personal things.

Hundreds of Gazans poured down a sandy path in the northern region of Jabalia, returning to a post-apocalyptic scene filled with ruined structures and heaps of debris.

Additionally, people in Khan Yunis, the major city in the south, rejoiced over their impending return.

Wafa al-Habeel declared, “I’m really, really happy.” “I want to return and give Gaza’s soil and ground a kiss.” I am missing the city of Gaza and our loved ones. A last-minute disagreement over the list of hostages to be released on the first day caused the delay in the truce, which was supposed to start at 0630 GMT (8:30 am).

Although a second phase has not yet been finalized, the truce is meant to set the stage for a permanent end to the war. After months of discussions, mediators Qatar, the US, and Egypt reached an agreement.

“Packed with hope”

“Stop playing with our emotions—we’re tired,” Maha Abed, a 27-year-old Rafah refugee, remarked.

On Sunday, the Israeli army issued a warning to Gazans not to approach Israeli land or its personnel.

Military spokesman Avichay Adraee posted on Telegram, saying, “We urge you not to head towards the buffer zone or IDF forces for your safety.” He also added that “moving from south to north via Gaza Valley puts you at risk.” The ceasefire was greeted with cautious hope in Israel.

David Gutterman, a cab driver, declared, “I don’t trust our side or their side.”

“A problem always comes up at the last minute, but overall, I’m really happy.” Employee Shai Zaik of the art museum in Tel Aviv expressed “mixed feelings” but said he was “full of hope” that the detainees will return.

“We will not believe it until it actually occurs, until we see them (the hostages) with our own eyes, and then we will be happy, I hope,” he remarked, referring to the numerous disappointments of the past year.