As the second aid convoy arrives in Parachinar, the PM guarantees calm.

KURRAM: Tuesday saw the second arrival of a convoy of 25 trucks bringing necessary supplies to Parachinar since the Thall-Parachinar route was partially reopened last week.

Residents faced extreme hardships and struggled to obtain basic essentials as a result of the road’s protracted closure following fatal conflicts.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, meantime, told federal cabinet members that the situation in Kurram had significantly improved, with the removal of some security pickets and the restoration of the delivery of basic necessities.

He declared that similar situations will never occur again and that “all stakeholders will maintain peace.”

He stated that food and other supplies were being provided to the district’s population, adding that “bunkers, which were once established, have been demolished.”

Ashfaq Ahmed, the deputy commissioner for Kurram, informed Dawn that efforts were underway to alleviate the district’s problems.

“After leaving Thall in Hangu, twenty-five trucks have made it to Parachinar,” he stated.

However, because clearance was still pending, 20 other trucks were unable to leave. He promised that, as part of a phased implementation of the ceasefire agreement, efforts were being made to send out the remaining cars and to guarantee the safety of the Thall-Parachinar route.

The meager alleviation caused annoyance among the residents. After weeks of delays, local resident Haji Abid felt the small convoy of 25 trucks was insufficient.

“Thousands of people flocked from their homes to buy supplies, but the long lines and lack of trucks are making things worse,” he said.

Noting that some 200 vehicles were awaiting approval to enter Parachinar, just 45 were approved, and 20 were being held back, Mr. Abid urged authorities should make the necessary arrangements to bring in food and medical supplies.

Social activist Asadullah informed Dawn that several locals employed overseas had missed planes and their visas had expired.

For the past three months, students have been unable to attend classes and universities. Due to road closures, 50 deceased people were buried in Hangu rather than their hometowns, affecting even funerals, he said.

The inadequate supply of 20 vehicles for a population of tens of thousands was also criticized by MNA Hamid Hussain. He asked officials to evacuate the remaining cars as soon as possible.

“At least 100 trucks that are waiting to enter Kurram in Thall must be permitted to move forward right away,” he stated.

Former Kurram federal minister Sajid Turi urged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the army chief to resolve the situation, emphasizing that the public had suffered greatly as a result of the protracted closure of the Thall-Parachinar road.

Dawn was informed by a local trader who had reserved three trucks of delicacies that only one of them could proceed, with the other two still stranded and awaiting clearance.

For the past four days, the trucks have been awaiting entry. He questioned the need for such strict clearance procedures for food supplies, saying, “They cannot park at Thall due to security threats and must return to safer areas.”

He bemoaned disputes with truck drivers and the growing expense of transportation.

Due to delays, fares have increased, and drivers are threatening to drop cargo in the middle. For well than a hundred days, no supplies of gasoline or diesel have reached the district,” he continued.

A sit-in protest is still going on in Lower Kurram’s Mandori neighborhood.