As tanks enter the Gaza camp, 30 Palestinians are killed by Israeli fire.

CAIRO: According to Palestinian medics, Israeli military attacks have killed at least 30 people since Sunday night. On Monday, Israeli forces launched tanks into the western side of Gaza’s Nuseirat camp in a fresh invasion into the enclave’s center sector.

Residents claimed that as Israeli tanks rolled into that area of the camp, one of the eight ancient refugee sites in the Gaza Strip, they began firing, sending displaced families and the general populace into a panic.

According to one local, Zaik Mohammad, the tanks’ approach came as a total surprise.

According to Mohammad, 25, who lives one kilometer from the targeted neighborhood, “some people couldn’t leave and remained trapped inside their homes, appealing to be allowed out, while others rushed out with whatever they could carry as they fled.”

Fears that they might never be permitted to return have been heightened by the orders for tens of thousands of Palestinians to leave the territories.

When mediator Qatar announced over the weekend that it was halting its efforts until both Israel and Hamas demonstrated a greater readiness to achieve an agreement, the already remote prospects of a truce further diminished.

Twenty people were killed in a succession of air and ground strikes that occurred overnight and into Monday, according to health workers at Al-Awda Hospital in Nuseirat. One of the strikes struck a tent encampment.

Four persons were murdered in an Israeli airstrike in Beit Lahiya, a community in northern Gaza where Israeli soldiers have been stationed since October 5. According to medical professionals, Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City killed more people at Kamal Adwan Hospital, which is close to Beit Lahiya. Three medical staff were injured in the hospital by an Israeli drone strike.

Israel did not react on the attacks on Monday.

Palestinian doctors say the attack killed six individuals, despite the Israeli military’s previous allegation that it killed Hamas ally Mohammad Abu Skhail in a strike on Saturday at a command center inside a school in Gaza City.

Hospital siege

Despite the paucity of food, medical, and fuel supplies, hospital personnel have defied orders to vacate the facilities or leave their patients unattended, and Israeli forces have been besieging the three hospitals in and around Jabalia for several weeks.

Hamas disputes the Israeli military’s accusation that it employs Gaza’s civilian population for military ends. More than a month ago, the Israeli army deployed tanks into the northern Gazan camps of Jabalia, Beit Lahiya, and Beit Hanoun. Since then, it said, it has killed hundreds of militants in Jabalia and the surrounding area.

However, Hamas and its supporters said they killed multiple Israeli soldiers through ambushes, mortar fire, and anti-tank rocket attacks.

The Israeli military declared on Monday that it has extended the enclave’s “humanitarian zone.”

The enclave, which is now mostly in ruins and is home to over 2.1 million people, has no secure locations, according to Palestinian and UN officials.