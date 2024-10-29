As Israel intensifies its strikes, the death toll in Gaza surpasses 43,000.

DUBAI: The Gaza health ministry said in a statement on Monday that Israel’s military onslaught in Gaza has resulted in more than 43,020 Palestinian deaths and 101,110 injuries since October 7, 2023.

According to the report, Israeli bombings and bombardment killed at least 19 civilians on Monday, 13 of them were in the northern part of the broken coastal region. In what the Israeli military claimed were operations to expel Hamas members, Israeli tanks advanced farther into two towns in northern Gaza and a historic refugee camp, trapping some 100,000 inhabitants.

According to the Israeli military, during a raid on the Kamal Adwan hospital in the Jabalia camp, soldiers apprehended about 100 alleged Hamas militants. Medical professionals and Hamas deny the Israeli assertion.

Approximately 100,000 Palestinians were stranded in Jabalia, Beit Lahiya, and Beit Hanoun without access to food or medical supplies, according to the Palestinian Civil Emergency Service.

Seven people are killed in a new attack on Tyre, Lebanon; Israel’s strikes on UN peacekeepers are denounced by the EU

The three-week-long Israeli onslaught back into the north, according to the emergency service, has caused its operations to come to a complete stop. The three hospitals in North Gaza, where authorities disregarded the Israeli army’s evacuation instructions, were barely functioning. During the attack, Israeli fire destroyed at least two, and their supplies of food, gasoline, and medical supplies ran out.

In the last week, at least one physician, a nurse, and two pediatric patients have passed away in those institutions as a result of inadequate care.

Only a pediatrician, out of almost 70 medical professionals, remained at Kamal Adwan Hospital after Israel imprisoned and evacuated the others, according to the Gaza health ministry.

Israeli forces were reportedly besieging schools and other shelters for displaced families in North Gaza, telling the population to leave before capturing men and escorting women and children away from the area toward Gaza City and the south.

Most families chose to temporarily move in Gaza City out of fear that they would never be able to return to their homes, therefore only a small number traveled to southern Gaza.

In Lebanon, seven people were killed.

According to Lebanese state media, Israel began more attacks on Tyre, Lebanon, on Monday. This came after the Israeli military ordered residents of the southern city to leave after a previous raid that claimed seven lives.

The attack on a residential flat was the first of “a series of strikes” on the historic seaside city, according to the National News Agency (NNA).

There were reports of thick clouds of smoke engulfing Tyre. The Israeli army had earlier threatened to attack what it claimed were “Hezbollah targets” in central Tyre and ordered civilians to evacuate right away.

In an X post, Israeli military spokeswoman Avichay Adraee claimed that Hezbollah’s actions compelled the Israeli military to take strong action against it and advised citizens to “go north.”

Large portions of the city, particularly the area adjacent to a Unesco World Heritage site, were highlighted in red in the accompanying map.

The EU wants a halt to

The head of EU foreign policy denounced Israel’s “unacceptable attacks” on UN peacekeepers in its fight against Hezbollah and reiterated calls for a “immediate ceasefire” in Lebanon on Monday.

The UNIFIL peacekeeping operation is now at the forefront of the growing Middle East crisis as a result of the offensive against Hezbollah.

Since Israel began its ground offensive at the end of September, UNIFIL, which has been stationed in southern Lebanon since 1978, has reported multiple injuries and damage to its infrastructure.

Josep Borrell, the head of foreign policy, told a symposium in Barcelona that the European Union demands “an immediate ceasefire across the blue lines” that UNIFIL monitors and the observance of pertinent UN Security Council resolutions.