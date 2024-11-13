Ad image
As Israel continues its offensive, North Gaza hospitals report that food and medications are running low.

According to Reuters, Palestinian health officials have demanded a humanitarian corridor to three hospitals in northern Gaza that are on the verge of collapsing as a result of Israeli troops cutting off the region during their nearly two-week onslaught against Hamas.

Twelve days ago, the Israeli forces began a significant drive into the Jabalia area of northern Gaza, but doctors at the Kamal Adwan, Al-Awda, and Indonesian hospitals have refused to evacuate their patients.

The director of Kamal Adwan Hospital, Hussam Abu Safiya, stated, “We are urging the international community, the Red Cross, and the World Health Organization to fulfill their humanitarian role by creating a corridor towards our healthcare system and permitting the entry of fuel, medical, delegations, supplies, and food.”

“At Kamal Adwan Hospital, we have over 300 medical staff members, and we are unable to provide them with even one meal so they can safely provide medical services.”

