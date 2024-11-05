As Australia defeats Pakistan in the first ODI, Cummins comes to the rescue.

In the first of three one-day internationals, Australia defeated Pakistan by two wickets on Monday thanks to a tough, undefeated 32 from captain Pat Cummins, who remained composed under duress.

At the Melbourne Cricket Ground, they were chasing 204 and managed to complete the goal with 99 balls remaining after suffering a severe scare when they lost three wickets in five deliveries.

Cummins remarked, “Wonderful match, but it got a little tighter than I would have liked it there.”

The world champions had a new opening pairing in Jake Fraser-McGurk and Matt Short since Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head were on paternity leave.

Fraser-McGurk’s luck ran out on 16 when he slapped Naseem Shah to Irfan Khan at mid-on, while Short only lasted four balls before top-edging to Saim Ayub off Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Alongside Josh Inglis, the seasoned Steve Smith steadied the ship. Ayub caught Smith superbly at backward point after he was undone by Haris Rauf on 44 after they had put on 85 for the third wicket.

Shortly after taking a massive hit from Afridi, which had Khan on his knees, Inglis followed for 49.

And it was game on when Rauf got rid of Glenn Maxwell for a golden duck after dismissing Marnus Labuschagne (16) three balls later, bringing Australia to 139-6.

The hosts needed 19 runs with two wickets remaining, and Cummins and Mitchell Starc (two) saw them home after Mohammad Hasnain bowled Aaron Hardie (10) and Sean Abbott (13) had a sloppy run out.

“I’m really pleased with how the guys bowled; each person did a fantastic job in their role,” Cummins continued.

“It goes without saying that we need to look for some batting partnerships.”

Battle

Earlier, Pakistan was eliminated for 203 after Starc got 3-33.

After Australia won the toss and sent them in, they struggled against some accurate bowling and were all out in the 47th over, despite the fact that newly chosen captain Mohammad Rizwan top-scored with 44.

Rizwan stated, “We have to play teams like that.” “We made the decision to fight bravely in any circumstance.

“Australia won because they were fortunate.”

Ayub chopped onto his stumps in the third over as Starc made his breakthrough in Pakistan’s first 50-over match since the World Cup last year.

That allowed Babar Azam, who had resigned the captaincy last month, to return to the crease.

Before Starc scored again, he quickened the pace, and Abdullah Shafique was caught behind for a meek twelve.

Before spinner Adam Zampa joined the game and ended the partnership, dismissing Azam for 37 with his fourth ball, Azam and Rizwan put up 39.

Pakistan was suffering at 70-4 after 19 overs when his substitute, Kamran Ghulam, was dismissed after just six balls and was no match for a vicious Cummins bouncer. He gloved to wicketkeeper Inglis.

The wickets continued to fall despite a patient Rizwan playing himself in.

Short cleverly took Salman Agha off Abbott at square leg for 12, and Rizwan left after trying to sweep part-time spinner Labuschagne.

Before a late burst in which Shag added a fast-paced 40, Starc struck once more, jarring his middle stump after Afridi’s thrilling 24.