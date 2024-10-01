Arriving for a month-long visit is Zakir Naik.

ISLAMABAD: During his month-long tour, eminent religious lecturer Dr. Zakir Naik will give lectures in the nation’s major cities, including Karachi, Islamabad, and Lahore. He arrived in the nation on Monday.

This is Naik’s first trip to Pakistan in thirty years; his last visit was in 1992, when he traveled to Lahore to meet with Dr. Israr Ahmed, a religious scholar, before leaving for India.

The preacher is originally from India, but he is currently living in Malaysia because of legal issues in his native country, which has repeatedly requested his extradition.

Upon his arrival at Islamabad International Airport, Naik was met by officials from the Ministry of Religious Affairs and PM’s assistant Rana Mashhood.

Dr. Naik is expected to speak at public events while in Pakistan; he will begin doing so in Karachi on October 5.

On October 12, he will talk in Lahore, then on October 19, in Islamabad.

He is anticipated to attend public events, meet with top government officials, and take part in a variety of public engagements because his stay is set to last until October 28.

The Religious Affairs Ministry remarked, according to sources

The government of Pakistan had invited Dr. Naik to visit, and he would have unwavering protection for the duration of his month-long visit.