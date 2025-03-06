Ad image
KashmirNews

Arrested CoP Moves To Court Of Law Praying For Contempt Of Court Proceedings Against 03 Senior Police Officers In British Kashmiri Woman Harrasment Case

NewsDesk
NewsDesk
1 Min Read
Arrested CoP moves to court of law praying for contempt of Court proceedings against 03 senior police officers in British Kashmiri Woman Harrasment Case

MIRPUR (AJK),  (Parliament Times) :  Suspended police inspector Imran Ahmed Chaudhry, the accused of famous British Kashmiri Woman Farhanda Rehman in Mirpur AJK, Wednesday moved to the court of law filing an application for contempt of court proceedings against SHO Thothal, SSP Mirpur KhawarAli Shaukat, and DIG Mirpur division Dr. Liaqat Chaudhry, in the local District Criminal Court,In the petition, the Police man Imran Ahmed Ch. has reportedly contended that a baseless FIR was registered against him on February 25, 2025, under Sections 342, 506, 509 APC and ZHA-18. The petitioner continued that despite obtaining pre-arrest bail from the court, he was arrested, which, he state، was a serious violation of court of law’ orders.

The petition further stated that Section ZHA-18 was maliciously added to the FIR filed earlier, and when the court granted anticipatory bail on February 26, 2025, he was arrested under Section 354 APC even though the next hearing was fixed for March 4, 2025.

It has further been reportedly argued in the petition that since the process had clearly violated the court orders, the court should initiate contempt of court proceedings against the concerned police officers as above, the petitioner prayed.

You Might Also Like

Instead Of Vaccines, RFK Jr. Focuses On Unconventional Measles Treatments, Driving Worries About Misinformation

Record Total Takes NZ To Decider As Spinners Mesmerise South Africa

Shares At PSX Climb More Than 1,400 Points On IMF Review Optimism

South Korea Air Force Jet Accidentally Drops Bombs, Injures Civilians

Uproar In India-Occupied Kashmir’s Legislature After BJP Calls Martyrs Traitors

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article US indicts 10 Chinese on hacking charge US Indicts 10 Chinese On Hacking Charge
Next Article Uproar in India-occupied Kashmir’s legislature after BJP calls martyrs traitors Uproar In India-Occupied Kashmir’s Legislature After BJP Calls Martyrs Traitors
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Instead of vaccines, RFK Jr. focuses on unconventional measles treatments, driving worries about misinformation
Instead Of Vaccines, RFK Jr. Focuses On Unconventional Measles Treatments, Driving Worries About Misinformation
Analysis Conflicts Health News News Reports Operation Zarb-e-Azb Security & Strategy
Record total takes NZ to decider as spinners mesmerise South Africa
Record Total Takes NZ To Decider As Spinners Mesmerise South Africa
News Sports
Shares at PSX climb more than 1,400 points on IMF review optimism
Shares At PSX Climb More Than 1,400 Points On IMF Review Optimism
Business News Reports & Analysis
South Korea air force jet accidentally drops bombs, injures civilians
South Korea Air Force Jet Accidentally Drops Bombs, Injures Civilians
News World View