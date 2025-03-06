Arrested CoP moves to court of law praying for contempt of Court proceedings against 03 senior police officers in British Kashmiri Woman Harrasment Case

MIRPUR (AJK), (Parliament Times) : Suspended police inspector Imran Ahmed Chaudhry, the accused of famous British Kashmiri Woman Farhanda Rehman in Mirpur AJK, Wednesday moved to the court of law filing an application for contempt of court proceedings against SHO Thothal, SSP Mirpur KhawarAli Shaukat, and DIG Mirpur division Dr. Liaqat Chaudhry, in the local District Criminal Court,In the petition, the Police man Imran Ahmed Ch. has reportedly contended that a baseless FIR was registered against him on February 25, 2025, under Sections 342, 506, 509 APC and ZHA-18. The petitioner continued that despite obtaining pre-arrest bail from the court, he was arrested, which, he state، was a serious violation of court of law’ orders.

The petition further stated that Section ZHA-18 was maliciously added to the FIR filed earlier, and when the court granted anticipatory bail on February 26, 2025, he was arrested under Section 354 APC even though the next hearing was fixed for March 4, 2025.

It has further been reportedly argued in the petition that since the process had clearly violated the court orders, the court should initiate contempt of court proceedings against the concerned police officers as above, the petitioner prayed.