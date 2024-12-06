Army demands retribution against those responsible for spreading “disinformation” about protestors’ deaths

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Army condemned a social media campaign that circulated claims of protesters being killed during a recent PTI demonstration in Islamabad on Thursday, calling it a “pre-planned, coordinated, and premeditated” propaganda attempt meant to sow division between the public and the military.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) released a statement at the end of the 84th Formation Commanders Conference at General Headquarters, marking the first official military response since the protests in the nation’s capital on November 26.

Corps commanders, major staff officers, and all formation commanders of the Pakistan Army attended the meeting, which was presided over by Chief of Army Staff Gen. Asim Munir. It also called for immediate action against individuals who were spreading these allegations.

ISPR stated that the “Forum noted with concern the malicious propaganda done in the aftermath of the lawful deployment of the Army in the capital to secure key government buildings and provide safe and secure environment for the valued visiting delegations.” The ISPR further claimed that “external players” were supporting the propaganda, which was intended to sow discord between the public and the armed forces.

ISPR did not, however, provide further details or name the foreign organizations it claimed were funding the operation.

It emphasized that “violence as a tool for vested interests and any attempt to pit innocent people against one another can never be tolerated.”

Last week, thousands of PTI supporters gathered in the nation’s capital to call for the quick release of their imprisoned leader, Imran Khan. However, the demonstrations became violent, killing four security guards and injuring hundreds more. Meanwhile, PTI claimed to possessed proof that authorities had murdered 12 of its supporters.

To support its claims, the party launched a vigorous social media campaign that mostly addressed the issue of why demonstrators were subjected to force.

After the PTI rally from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa broke over the security barrier and invaded the capital, the government sent its soldiers there, putting the army at the center of the dispute.

The civilian government has vowed to punish anyone spreading the lie accountable and denied that any protestors were killed.

The military, which has been advocating for tighter social media regulations for months, also reaffirmed its call for stringent laws to be passed and enforced in order to stop what it sees as the abuse of free speech.

“Those disseminating false information for financial or political gain must be found and prosecuted,” the ISPR statement stated.

Operations against terrorism

The commanders underlined their determination to firmly combating terrorists and anyone who aid and abet them while reviewing current counterterrorism activities.

The increased emphasis on operations against terrorist organizations active in Balochistan, such as the Majeed Brigade of the Baloch Liberation Army, was a major topic of discussion.

The commanders also voiced concern over terrorists’ continuous use of Afghan territory, especially those associated with the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan, which has been attacking Pakistan.

The army urged Afghanistan to take concrete measures to stop its territory from being utilized as a safe haven for terrorists, highlighting the necessity for both neighboring nations to concentrate on mutually beneficial relations.