Arif vows accountability as POA president, eyes revival of sports in Pakistan

LAHORE: Newly elected Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) president Arif Saeed pledged on Tuesday to take full responsibility for the success or failure of Pakistani athletes in international competitions, emphasizing that accountability is critical to progress.

“In the past, controversies arose over athletes’ performances, with neither the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) nor the POA owning responsibility. Instead shifting blame to national sports federations,” Arif, who was addressing his first press conference since assuming office in January, stated.

“As POA president, I accept all responsibility. If we fail to collaborate effectively with the government or federations, the POA will own that failure. Without accountability, we cannot chart the right path forward.”

Arif, hailing from a family with a storied legacy in Pakistani sports, acknowledged strained relations between the POA, PSB and national federations over the past two decades but struck an optimistic tone.

“Discussions with the Inter-Provincial Ministry and PSB are progressing positively. The government recognises sports’ role in youth development and we are sharing a blueprint to elevate standards,” he revealed, adding that he has held two meetings with Federal Sports Minister Rana Sanaullah and the newly appointed sports secretary, with outcomes to be announced soon.

Highlighting the 2025 South Asian Games, which Pakistan will host after a 20-year gap, Arif stressed the need for synergy among stakeholders.

“The technical book for the event, prepared by national federations, is ready. A united effort will ensure these games are memorable for all participants.”

Arif also expressed disappointment over the last-minute postponement of the National Games, originally scheduled to begin in Karachi on May 1 due to heatwave risks.

“The delay caused financial losses to provinces that had set up training camps. A few athletes in Punjab even faced heat-related issues during training,” Arif revealed, hoping Sindh would successfully host the rescheduled event in late 2025.

Rejecting suggestions to adopt a bidding process for future National Games hosts, he emphasised the event’s historic significance, inaugurated by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in 1948.

“Provinces should view hosting as an honour.“While welcoming corporate interest in sports sponsorship, he urged federations to first develop clear “pathway programs,” praising the Pakistan Squash and Volleyball Federations for their structured approaches.

Recently the national squash and volleyball players were triumphant in international competitions.

Arif also outlined plans to revitalise grassroots sports, including the inaugural POA Youth Games in Lahore this September for athletes aged 14–17.

Top performers will represent Pakistan at the Asian Youth Games in Bahrain in October this year and the 2026 Youth Olympics in Senegal.

“These platforms will identify and nurture talent for Asian and Olympic glory,” he said, noting the POA’s focus on upgrading coaching, infrastructure and facilities.

Arif also hailed cricket’s inclusion in the 2028 Olympics as a golden opportunity for Pakistan to medal in the sport.

“Sportsmanship teaches us to embrace defeat and celebrate others’ victories. We need new heroes like Arshad Nadeem to inspire youth — this is a collective mission,” Arif concluded.