Science & Tech

Apple Watch Hypertension Feature Wins FDA Nod, Rollout Next Week: Report

An Apple Watch series 11 titanium is displayed during Apple’s event at the Steve Jobs Theater on its campus in Cupertino, California, US September 9, 2025.

Apple will roll out a hypertension detection feature on its smartwatch next week after receiving US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance on Thursday, Bloomberg News reported.

Apple and the FDA did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.

The company unveiled a blood pressure monitor in its latest Apple Watch at the September 9 event, where it also introduced a refreshed iPhone lineup, including a slimmer iPhone Air.

The feature, pending regulatory approval, will not detect every case of high blood pressure, but could alert about a million people, Apple said.

Available in 150 countries, the tool will use data from the watch’s optical heart sensor to track how a user’s blood vessels respond to heartbeats over 30 days, the report said, citing Apple.

The feature will be available on the Apple Watch Series 9, Series 10, Series 11, and its more expensive Ultra 2 and Ultra 3 smartwatches, Bloomberg News said.

