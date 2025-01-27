Another member of the PIA crew was “caught smuggling phones.”

RAWALPINDI: Eight crew members will now be subject to punitive action after another PIA stewardess was suspended for allegedly smuggling cell phones into Pakistan.

The most recent measure came after five crew members were suspended last week after officials found a cache of smartphones in their possession when they returned from Dubai.

Similar accusations have already led to the dismissal of two crew members.

According to a PIA spokeswoman, an air hostess’ devices were confiscated when she arrived in Lahore from Abu Dhabi.

When flight PK-264 touched down on Saturday, she was on board. When she arrived at the airport, Customs officials found many pricey cell phones in her possession.

The air hostess was promptly suspended by PIA management, and on January 25, she received a show-cause notice.

In order to determine whether to take disciplinary action against her, she was required to provide a written response within three days.

The spokesperson stated that additional inquiry was under progress and that the crew member would be subject to company rules if proven guilty.

Five staff, including two stewardesses, have already been suspended by PIA management and given show-cause warnings after customs officers at Multan International Airport found 78 smartphones during a routine inspection.

Show-cause warnings were sent to the five PIA employees on January 22.