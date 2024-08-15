An official from Adiala jail was “held for facilitating Imran.”

RAWALPINDI: According to sources on Wednesday, law enforcement authorities have detained the former deputy superintendent of Punjab prisons, who was moved out of Central Jail Adiala in June of this year, on suspicion of “facilitating PTI founder as a messenger.”

Given that it happened just two days after retired Lt Gen Faiz Hameed, the former head of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), was arrested on suspicion of breaking the Army Act, the arrest is being regarded as a significant move. He is now the target of a Field General Court Martial procedure.

A request for feedback from Punjab Inspector General of Prisons Mian Farooq Nazir was not answered. No such arrests have been made, according to the local police.

Denying making the arrest, local police

The previous deputy superintendent of Adiala Jail was reportedly taken from the jail colony, according to sources. According to reports, he has been the subject of an investigation over “facilitating the PTI founder,” who has been detained for more than a year.

Muhammad Akram (BS-17), deputy superintendent (executive) of Central Jail, Adiala, was relieved of his duties by the Punjab Home Department through a notification, and he was instructed to report to the Inspectorate of Prisons Punjab, Lahore, on June 20, 2024. He was replaced as DS (executive) by deputy superintendent (judicial), Tahir Saddique Shah.