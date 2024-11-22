An FBR official who prevented tax fraud was rewarded.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday announced a Rs5 million cash prize for an officer’s efforts to stop a fraud as part of the Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) modernization plan.

The premier was briefed by an FBR delegation, headed by Chairman Rashid Mahmood Langrial, on the actions of tax officers who discovered sales tax evasion.

The administration has made the decision to provide high-performing officials cash prizes and extra pay incentives as part of the initiative.

Mr. Sharif was notified that an 80-year-old woman’s personal information was utilized to commit sales tax fraud. On March 4, senior tax officer Aijaz Hassan discovered the crime. At first, Rs370 million was moved, and the process of getting it back was in progress.

The primary suspect in the attempted tax fraud has been taken into custody, according to an FBR statement.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has instructed the FBR to conduct an inquiry to determine whether any tax officials were involved in the fraud attempt, according to an official statement. Mr. Sharif commended the FBR for taking tough measures against those implicated in tax fraud.

The prime minister gave Aijaz Hassan a shield in appreciation of his commitment to duty in addition to the monetary prize.

Mr. Sharif lavished the officer with compliments. “Aijaz Hassan’s dedication to duty has served the country.” His work is admirable.

Shehbaz Sharif gave the FBR instructions to enlist the top legal experts in order to ensure that those responsible for the scam received commendable punishment.