AJK to be made as graveyard of Indian Army if New Delhi dared to launch any aggression against the liberated territory: Sardar Tanveer Ilyas

MIRPUR (AJK), (Parliament Times) : Strongly reacting against the recent aggressive posture based statements of Indian leaders including Foreign Affairs minister S. Jaishanker about Azad Jammu Kashmir, the Istehkam e Pakistan Party AJK President and former Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan has said that Azad Jammu Kashmir would be made the graveyard of the Indian army if later dared to launch any adventure against the liberated territory.

He was addressing a crowded news conference at a local hotel here Wednesday night under the auspices of Kashmir Press Club Mirpur-AJK.

Our Special Jammu and Kashmir state Correspondent Altaf Hamid Rao reports from Mirpur that while lauding the valiant armed forces of Pakistan Illayas said that the people of AJK will make defence of inch after inch of the liberated territory shoulder to shoulder the brave armed forces of Pakistan if India launched any aggression against the regionPresident of the Istehkam e Pakistan Party Azad Jammu Kashmir chapter and former Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan continued that the people of Jammu and Kashmir are Pakistanis first and foremost were part and parcel to each other as their hearts beat in unison.

Criticising the policies of incumbent PTI – Forward Block – led AJK ruling clique, Tanveer Illayas asserted that because of the continual incompetence of tge sitting Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq, the situation in Azad Jammu Kashmir could take a surprising change through in-house house change in AJK Legislative Assembly during or soon afterthe month of Ramadan – since it is the need of hour in larger interest of the people and the state of Azad Jammu Kashmir, he emphasized.

“The continual negative policy of the sitting AJK government have weakened the national political parties in the state”, he observed. “If Anwarul Haq Sarkar is not removed immediately, our relationship with Pakistan could be weakened”, he opined adding that now is the time to take a final decision to get the AJK people rid of the incompetent AJK administratuon.

The Istehkam e Pakistan AJK President observed that recent mass street rotests by people across Azad Jammu Kashmir in support of their long standing demands incling due cut in power tariff were primarily the result of the Anwar-ul-Haq’s biggest incompetence and stubbornness.

Strongly condemning the Jafferabad Express train tregic incident, the ex AJK Prime Minister said that since all the hostages of the Jafarabad train have been safely recovered by the brave forces of Pakistan, it has become crystal clear that no any rescue operation in the country was possible without our valiant armed forces of the country. “I pay rich tribute to the Armed Forces of Pakistan on behalf of the Kashmiri nation”, he said.

Sardar Tanvir Ilayas Khan said that early elections in AJK were not a solution to the ongoing internal issues of AJK related to the mass publicwelfare in AJK, even though he is not a member of the AJK Legislative Assembly. “But nevertheless, I want the incumbent Ajk Legislative assembly to complete its constitutional term through electing a new leader of the house through in-house change to any member of the assembly from the Pakistan People’s Party, Muslim League-N or Forward Block.

To a,question, he said that he was in favor of due increase in the salaries of the members of the AJK assembly and ministers. “It does not matter. The salaries of the members of the assembly and ministers should be more than that of the secretaries to the government.

In response to a question regarding the non implementation of the popular claim of good governance following continuation of massive alleged corruption of the present AJK government, the Tanveer Ilyas recalled as saying “in 1990, late Chaudhry Sohbat Ali, the father of Anwar Haq, was a minister in the cabinet of the late former prime minister Raja Mumtaz Hussain Rathore. He had made two demands to make Anwar Haq District Food Controller (DFC) on which, he ( Anwar Haq) was recruited as DFC in the State Food Department under the auspices of then Food Minister Chaudhry Muhammad Yasin led Food Ministry.

Illayas further charged PM Anwar-ul-Haq of directly recruiting his favourite Ch. Basharat as Secretary of AJK Legislative Assembly in his then capacity as Speaker of the assembly defying all principles rules and regulations of recruitment to the top administrative slot of the assembly. “And moreover, when he (Anwar) became the Prime Minister, his above favourite was elevatex to the regular secretary cadre”, Illayas alleged adding that the level of socalled prevailing good governance was every one.

To another question, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan, asserted that as the AJK Prime Minister he played a role for the restoration of basic democracy by holding local bodies elections after the pause of over three decades. He blamed thar the current, what he called, incompetent Prime Minister of AJ&K Anwar ul Haq was denying due empowerment and funds to elected representatives of local bodies and was reportedly going to present a bill in the AJK Legislative assembly for legislation contrary to the decision of the AJK High Court. He termed it as a part of the PM Anwar-ul-Haq’s malice and neglect of local body representatives and the civic institutions in AJK. Illayas reaffirmed his stance to stand with the local body representatives continuing full support ti them in their every move to secure their due empowerment and development funds for serving the people at grassroots level in the state, ge concluded.

Earlier the ex AJK PM visited the residence of Kashmir Press Club Mirpur-AJK President Syed Abid Hussain Shah to express condolence over the sad demise of his elder brother who had passed away of Cardiac arrest.

Illayas was flanked by a large number of his local party activists amidst full throated zindabad slogans for Pakistan, valiant armed forces of the country and the Istehkam e Pakistan Party while arriving at the arrival of the city and the venue of the news conference.