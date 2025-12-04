AJK Observes World Special Persons Day with renewal of pledge to rehabilitate physically handicapped persons as useful citizens

MIRPUR (AJK)(Parliament Times): Like rest of the world International Special Persons Day (physically handicapped) persons was observed in Azad Jammu & Kashmir on Wednesday with the renewal of the pledge to lend maximum of services and collective efforts by all classes of the society for the rehabilitation of the disabled persons to enable them to spend the respectable life in the society.

Seminars and symposiums, attended by representatives of various rehabilitation centers of the handicapped persons including blind, mentally, hearing impaired and physically retarded and deaf and dumb persons in various parts of AJK were the hall mark of the day in order to raise wisdom among the healthy people of the society to share their services for the rehabilitation of the handicapped / special persons.

The identical ceremonies were also held in various districts including Mirpur wherein speakers highlighted the importance of observance of the day around the globe. Speakers called for extension of maximum services by the people including philanthropists and the social welfare organizations for the rehabilitation of the disabled persons.

Major ceremony to mark the day was held under the auspices of the Kashmiri NGO Kashmir Institute of Special Education (KISE) in Mirpur-AJK, functioning since past two decades in efforts to rehabilitate the special children / persons to serve as quality future architects of the nation at par with the normal persons.

The World Special Persons Day reminds as how to overcome the disability issues with the with the assistance of the Government and NGOs.

In Mirpur AJK, the day was marked with a grand walk of the special persons besides a large number of normal persons including social workers and various NGOs operators.

Mirpur-AJK Deputy Commissioner Sajid Aslam Chaudhry, SSP Khurram Iqbal, ADC (G) Raja Omar Tariq, Deputy Mayor Ramzan Chughtai, Director KISE Dr. Amjad AnsariDr. Tahir Mehmood, President Mirpur-based NGO’s Coordination Council Anjuman Falah Behbood Insaniyat, President District Bar Association, Advocate Mahmood Palakvi, Chairman AJK Br Council Advocate Tariq Bashir Chaudhry and others led the walk.

Participants of the walk marched through various city streets holding placards and banners bearing national slogans reaffirming resolve serving the nation and the country in all capacities despite the physical disabilities side by side the normal persons from all walks of life.

Addressing the participants of the walk, speakers including representatives of various NGOs emphasized that the need of hour was to reserve at least 2% of the employment quota by the government for jobless disable persons in Azad Jammu Kashmir.

Speakers urged for the delivery of all required facilities to the physically handicapped persons including disabled children considering them the special citizens in true perspectives to make them the useful citizens of the country at par with the normal children.

Speakers suggested to impart training to the special persons that how to tackle with disability and how to stop spinal injury.

KISE Director Dr. Amjad Ansari called for launching awareness campaign with community and the parents for more individual and collective role for encouraging the rehabilitation of the special persons to make them useful citizens of the country. Ends