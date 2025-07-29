AJK observes World Hypatitus Day with Emphasis for individual and collective role to avert life-threatening infectious disease:

MIRPUR (AJK), (Parliament Times) : Like the world over, World Hypatitus Day was also observed in Azad Jammu Kashmir on Monday with strong emphasis to strictly adopt the preventive measures to avert the life-threatening fatal disease.

Our AJK Correspondent reports from Mirpur that seminars and symposiums in various AJK Districts and tehsil headquarters were hallmark of the day to raise awareness among the masses about adoption of precautionary steps to be saved from the

infectious disease.

In lake-side district of Mirpur AJK, World Hepatitus Day was observed in a befitting manner through holding of a seminar under the auspices of the State Health Services Department Mirpur with District Health Officer Mirpur Dr. Fida Hussain Raja in the chair.

Medical experts including Additional District Health Officer Dr. Maida Kausar, Assistant Director Surveillance Muhammad Riaz, Assistant Director Training Sardar Waqas, District Surveillance Dr. Junaid, Health Educator Officer Muhammad Aqeel, District Superintendent Vaccination Abdul Waheed, Incharge Sector CDC Mirpur Zafar Iqbal, besides lady health workers of the Public Health Department participated.

The District Health Officer and Additional District Health Officer apprised the participants of the precautionary measures regarding this infectious disease and the treatment of hepatitis around the world so that the concerned could

go to the field and provide awareness/health education to the public regarding the causes, symptoms and precautionary measures of the spread of hepatitis.

District Health Officer Mirpur and Additional District Health Officer Mirpur while addressing the seminar participants said that “Hepatitis was a liver disease and there are 5 types of hepatitis (A, B, C, D, E). Hepatitis A and B are also commonly called jaundice. The duration of this disease is 2 to 3 weeks. Usually its symptoms are mild such as yellowing of the eyes, vomiting, fever and dizziness, while hepatitis B and C are long-term diseases and are also commonly called black jaundice and their effects remain in the human body even after the disease was over, the DHO said.

Speakers warned that hypatitus was not treated in time, liver cancer and death can occur and 10% of people in Pakistan are suffering from hepatitis. The causes of the spread of hepatitis include contaminated water, contaminated food and blood transfusions infected with hepatitis, as well as hepatitis B and C uncertified blood, reuse of used syringes, they underlined adding that the disease was spread through improper cleaning of medical, surgical and dental equipment, and the use of used shaving blades, razors, and toothbrushes, while hepatitis A and E are usually spread through contaminated food and water.

“A person infected with hepatitis may feel tired all the time, lose weight, lose appetite, have dark urine, yellow skin and eyes, and have flu-like symptoms”, they said.

Therefore, you can avoid a dangerous and life-threatening disease like hepatitis by following a few precautions, including making sure to use clean and sterile tools when getting a shave from a barber, always making sure to use a new syringe when getting vaccinated, never use someone else’s toothbrush or miswak, always only donate blood that was 100% certified free of germs and other diseases, wash your hands regularly with soap, and use clean water for drinking.