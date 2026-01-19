AJK minister warns forest fire offenders of strict action, seeks public help

MUZAFFARABAD: Warning that those who set forests on fire would be treated as “criminals against the nation” and punished strictly under the law, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Minister for Forests, Wildlife and Fisheries Sardar Javed Ayoub on Sunday also appealed to the public to actively support the authorities in preventing and extinguishing forest fires during the ongoing fire season.

Talking to journalists, Mr Ayoub asserted that a crackdown had already been launched against elements involved in igniting forest fires and assured that all such offenders would be brought to justice. He maintained that the Forest Department alone could not cope with the challenge and that effective public cooperation, along with support from other institutions, was essential to protect forests from devastation.

“Every citizen should consider it both a national and a religious duty to work alongside forest officials to help protect forests from further destruction,” he said.

He said that due to drought this year, forest fires over the past few weeks had caused extensive and irreparable damage across AJK, posing serious threats to human life, wildlife and other living organisms. He added that rising global temperatures had become a major concern worldwide and that the only effective response to climate change was the protection and expansion of forest cover.

Referring to the broader development agenda, Mr Ayoub maintained that despite limited resources, the present government was taking concrete measures to safeguard forests and prevent fires across the territory.

The Forest Department, in coordination with other departments, was working round the clock to bring fires under control, he said, adding that not only the secretary forests, chief conservators and other senior officers were personally visiting affected areas and supervising firefighting operations, instructions had also been issued barring departmental staff from proceeding on leave and requiring them to remain deployed in the field day and night.

Terming AJK a fertile region, he stressed that plantation and an increase in forest cover were crucial to tackling environmental challenges. He said awareness was being raised among the public about the importance and benefits of forests so that their protection could be ensured through community participation.

The minister said district forest officers were holding monthly meetings with local communities to provide legal awareness about forest fires and other activities damaging forest resources.