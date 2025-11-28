Ad image
Airblue Launches Islamabad-Dammam Direct Flight

1 Min Read
The bi-weekly flight operation will run every Thursday and Saturday.

RAWALPINDI: Airblue has officially launched a new international route connecting Islamabad to Dammam, strengthening air travel links between Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

A press release issued by Airblue on Thursday said that the bi-weekly flight operation will run every Thursday and Saturday, offering passengers greater convenience and expanded travel options.

The inaugural ceremony took place at Islamabad International Airport and was attended by senior Airblue officials, airport representatives and distinguished guests.

Speaking on the occasion, Muhammad Shafique, Director Commercial at Airblue, said, “The launch of the Islamabad–Dammam route reflects our dedication to meeting the growing travel demand between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

“Dammam is an important destination for both business and expatriate communities, and we are proud to provide a reliable connection that supports our passengers’ needs.

“Airblue remains committed to expanding our network and delivering exceptional service across all our routes.”

With the new addition, the private airline has expanded its international footprint.

