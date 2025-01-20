Ahsan, the planning minister, criticizes PTI members for protecting “corruption.”

ISLAMABAD: Professor Ahsan Iqbal, the Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, denounced on Sunday the unfortunate and disgraceful efforts of PTI supporters to defend their leader Imran Khan, despite the fact that he was found guilty of corruption and found guilty in the £190 million graft case.

The minister added in a statement that the PTI founder used the corruption card as the foundation of his entire campaign and enticed people to support him by promising accountability and transparency.

“The duplicity and hypocrisy of PTI are laid bare as they defend a leader who, rather than confronting the grave breach of trust, resorts to religious or anti-establishment narratives to deflect criticism,” he said, lamenting that PTI supporters had “turned a blind eye to Imran Khan’s corrupt practices.”

According to Mr. Iqbal, there are certain unmistakable facts, such as the fact that Pakistan received £190 million back from Britain’s National Crime Agency. This money was meant to be placed in the national treasury for the benefit of the public. Mr. Khan transferred the money to his supporter, the well-known real estate magnate Malik Riaz, rather than putting it in the national treasury. The funds were placed in an account established by the Supreme Court to cover Malik Riaz’s fine.

According to Tarar, a court decision has validated Imran’s corruption allegations.

The minister claimed that Malik Riaz gave the PTI founder personal perks in exchange, and that “transferring state funds for personal purposes is an unforgivable crime even if these benefits are ignored.”

He noted that on July 28, 2022, a comprehensive study by The Financial Times, a prominent British daily, revealed Mr. Khan’s misconduct in utilizing charitable donations to support his political campaigns. He stated that there are substantial doubts regarding Mr. Khan’s innocence because he has not yet filed a lawsuit against the publication.

Tarrar claims the PTI’s crooked side has been revealed. Attaullah Tarar, the Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage, and Culture, declared that the PTI founder’s corruption claims had been validated by the court ruling, calling it the worst financial scandal in the nation’s history.

Mr. Tarar said that public assistance and economic development continue to be the government’s top priority while speaking at the opening of development projects in the NA-127 constituency in Lahore.

According to Mr. Tarar, the PML-N is a people-centered party committed to addressing societal problems.

He declared, “We are working tirelessly to fulfill our election promises.” He emphasized the government’s efforts, pointing out that foreign investment is gradually rising and that inflation, which was 38% last year, has dropped to 3.9%.

He criticized the PTI leadership for authorizing large financial misappropriations behind closed doors, citing the £190 million corruption case.

“They falsified state funds, exploited religion as a pretext, and engaged in personal indulgences, such as purchasing pricey real estate and jewelry,” he claimed.

He questioned the legitimacy of the Islamic education programs at Al Qadir Trust and urged the PTI’s legal staff to deny the accusations.