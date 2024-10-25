After spinner Sajid excels in the third Test in Pindi, Pakistan is now 73-3 and 194 behind England.

On Thursday, the first day of the series-deciding third Test in Rawalpindi, England rallied to restrict Pakistan to 73-3 at close, with home spinner Sajid Khan taking six wickets.

After stuttering to 110-5 before lunch, England managed to record 267 thanks to a rearguard 89 from Jamie Smith, and Sajid concluded with 6-128 and Noman Ali grabbed 3-88.

With the home team still behind 194 and the match still in doubt, Pakistan captain Shan Masood and Saud Shakeel were both undefeated at the end of the 16th.

Thirteen wickets were lost on the first day on the dry, spin-friendly Rawalpindi track, with all but one going to the spinners. Following the triumphs of the Pakistani spinners, the last session saw the rise of England’s slow bowlers, as Jack Leach removed Saim Ayub, who had reached 19, and Shoaib Bashir removed Abdullah Shafique for 14.

Kamran Ghulam was dismissed for three by Gus Atkinson, the only fast bowler to claim a wicket on the first day.

For their final four wickets, England added 149 thanks to wicketkeeper Smith.

In his 119-ball innings, Smith hit six tall sixes and five fours before being caught off a misplaced slog against spinner Zahid Mahmood in the final over before tea.

Following tea, Sajid dismissed Leach for 16 and took out Rehan Ahmed for nine, completing his third five-wicket haul.

Ben Stokes, the captain of England, was caught by Sajid for 12 in the third over following the interval, but Smith, who hit his fifty off 94 balls, and Atkinson (39) contributed 105 for the seventh wicket.

Sajid and Noman dominated the morning session, bowling 42 overs without alteration.

Pakistan handed the new ball to the spin pair after England won the toss and batted. The spin pair took advantage of the dry pitch’s turn and low bounce from the first delivery.

Two spinners took the new ball on the opening morning for the first time in Pakistani cricket history, and only the fourth time in Test cricket history.

In a strong start, Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley sped to 56, but England lost Crawley (29), Ollie Pope (three), and Joe Root (five) in a span of just twenty-four runs.

While Sajid had previously severed Pope and Root’s legs, Noman had Crawley caught off a careless drive.

Duckett smashed four boundaries and a six to reach a half-century off 76 balls before being caught leg before wicket for 52 by Noman.

Harry Brook, the first Test triple century, was bowled behind his legs by Sajid for five after failing to connect on a sweep after surviving 14 deliveries.

In the build-up, the hosts used fans and heaters to dry the grassless field where each teams had three spinners.

After England won the first Test match by an innings, Sajid and Noman shared all 20 wickets in Pakistan’s second victory, tying the series at one. Both games were played in Multan.