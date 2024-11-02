Ad image
After breaking into the house of England captain Ben Stokes, a man was taken into custody.

NewsDesk
NewsDesk
1 Min Read
Following a break-in at England test captain Ben Stokes’ house when he was in Pakistan last month, British police announced on Friday that one individual had been taken into custody.

During England’s second test match against Pakistan on October 17, there was a burglary. According to Stokes, jewels, jewelry, and his OBE medal were taken. Despite being in the house at the time, his wife and kids were unharmed.

In a Facebook post, Durham Constabulary stated that a 32-year-old male from North Yorkshire had been taken into custody overnight on suspicion of burglary. “Since then, he has been released on bail while investigations continue.”

Stokes has previously made pictures of some stolen goods public in the hopes that people may recognize them and be able to identify the thieves.

