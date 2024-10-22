After a public argument, Sukkur DIG and Ghotki SSP were suspended.

HYDERABAD: Due to animosity between them that reached the public sphere, two senior Sindh police officers, Sukkur DIG Syed Pir Muhammad Shah and Ghotki SSP Hafeezur Rehman, have been placed on administrative leave.

The problem arose after DIG Shah accused SSP Rehman of having connections to infamous criminals engaged in the murder of police officers, kidnapping for ransom, and robbery in a letter to the chief of the Sindh police.

According to him, the actions of the SSP “undermine law enforcement efforts and jeopardize the safety of both the police and citizens of the region.”

SSP Rehman told the media that he was irritated by the letter and felt that his superior officer ought to have spoken to him directly rather than writing to the police chief.

Officers accused one another following the attack on the former MPA.

The two cops’ disagreements surfaced following an attack in Ubauro on former MPA Shaharyar Shar. Mr. Shar was unharmed throughout the assault.

The incident happened after the two men supposedly met SSP Rehman, and Umer Shar, an alleged dacoit who was traveling with the former congressman, perished in it.

A team headed by Ghulam Nabi Memon, the inspector general of police (IGP) for Sindh, was tasked with looking into the claims made by the DIG and SSP.

The action taken against the two officers was validated by the IGP. It has been instructed for both officers to vacate their positions.

Sukkur has been placed under the additional command of Larkana Range DIG Nasir Abbas, while Khairpur SSP Dr. Samiullah will also oversee the Ghotki district.

Prior to SSP Rehman’s arrest for his suspected role in the attack on Mr. Shar, a SHO also charged the latter with conspiracy.

The Shaheed Deen Mohammad Leghari police station’s SHO, Abdul Shakoor Lako, was one of the more than 20 suspects named in the attack’s first information report (FIR). SSP Rehman arrested the SHO on Wednesday. It was unknown if any of the other individuals who had been nominated were in custody.