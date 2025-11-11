Advent of a New Dawn In AJK Medical Arena: First-ever Robotic Surgery for kidney transplant exercised in Mirpur DHQ Hospital

MIRPUR (AJK), (Parliament Times) : Azad Jammu Kashmir achieved a major breakthrough in the digitalised medical field after a Robotic surgery for kidney transplant was exercised practically for the first in the history of the State as demonstration of the pilot project at Mirpur Divisional Teaching Hospital with the coordination of a private sector entrepreneur here on Monday, it was officially stated.

Reporting from the operation theater of the Mirpur AJK DHQ Hospital, APP AJK Correspondent stated that the first robotic surgery training workshop was hosted at Mirpur (Divisional Teaching Hospital) under the direct auspices of the Medical Superintendent of the DHQ Hospital and Professor Dr. Ashfaq Raja, Head of the Department of Urology, in which world-fame trainers Professor Dr. Matin Sharif, Professor Javed Bhatti and Professor Dr. Shamim directly executed the Robotic surgery besides delivering lectures in the day-long training workshop.

Secretary Health AJK Amir Raza Tipu attended the ceremony as Chief Guest besides the guests of honor including MS Dr. Amir Aziz of the Divisional Teaching Hospital and Principal Benazir Bhutto Medical College Professor Dr. Faisal Bashir.

Doctors from all over Azad Kashmir and Islamabad participated in the workshop. Seasoned specialists of Urology including Dr. Matin Sharif and Dr. Shamim, while talking to the media, said that now in the modern era, telesurgery and robotic surgery are becoming common, which will provide immediate relief to patients. They said that there was a need to work quickly in the department of urology to secure swift positive results through the Robotic surgery of kidney transplant that usually takes an only hour for completion of the Kidney transplant.

“It is, now, no longer the time to take the patient abroad for transplant treatment, but now doctors sitting in foreign countries can use telesurgery and robotic setups”, the Seasoned surgeos of Kidney diseases.

The doctor continued that work on robotic surgery has now started in Pakistan, but the first experiment was conducted in Azad Jammu Kashmir on Monday, for which local doctors deserve applause who have much potential and professional skills matching to the modern medical field, they added.

He said that not a single urology center has been established in Azad Jammu Kashmir sofar in a ln area of population of over four million where a kidney transplant could have been undertaken.

Medical Superintendent Dr Amir Aziz told APP on this occasion that in today’s workshop, a patient’s inoperable kidney was removed through robotic surgery. He said that since a large number of people from Azad Jammu Kashmir lives abroad, a trust could be established here to start robotic surgery in various DHQ Hospitals in other parts of AJK in which timely treatment of patients will, indeed, be possible to save the preciouslives.

PMA District President Dr. Ijaz Ahmed Raja wo also present on this occasion, said while responding to questions that fifteen to twenty percent of people were suffering from kidney diseases and they lie on a machine for hours and undergo dialysis, which was a temporary treatment, just as a patient was given painkillers in case of the kidney pain. “The latest execution of Robotic surgery will help in to get the patients of kidney diseases relieved through Robotic treatment in minimumpossible time”, he added.

Dr. Matin Sharif said “we have assured the AJK Health Services Department of all possible help, but it will require the cooperation of philanthropists, to ensure emergence of a regular kidney department to be equipped with Robotic Surgery-oriented operation theater on permanent grounds, he added.