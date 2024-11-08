Action is requested to maintain the Sindh segment of the National Highway.

KARACHI: Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has stated that the federal government should concentrate on maintaining the National Highway since all products to upcountry flow through the Sindh section of the highway, claiming that the roads run by the province government are among the best.

Speaking to a group of journalists from Islamabad who had met him at the Directorate of Electronic and Print Media in Clifton, the minister, who has several portfolios, including information, made this statement.

He extended a hearty welcome to the visiting journalists, who had traveled through several Sindhi regions at the invitation of the provincial government, according to a press statement.

He asserted that the federal government was in charge of ensuring Sindh’s airports were operational. According to him, the government of Sindh has only constructed its own airport in Thar.

Boats are used on rivers all over the world, he continued, but the federal government has the power to deal with these matters because it is in charge of ports and commerce.

“There are issues throughout Pakistan, but the Peoples Party and the Sindh government are the targets of a deliberate propaganda campaign,” he stated.

The visiting journalists traveled by road from Sukkur to Thar at night, demonstrating the safety and security in the area, he said, adding, “An impression was created that the law and order situation in Sindh is poor, but in reality, the situation is very good.”

The minister emphasized that the Sindh administration was excellent in a number of sectors.

He added that people used to have to travel to India for lung transplants, but that the PPP government’s efforts made this facility available domestically. “The healthcare facilities introduced by the Sindh government serve not only the people of Sindh but also citizens from across the country and neighboring countries, who are benefiting from these services,” he said.

According to Mr. Memon, the PPP government is investing billions of rupees in a number of industries because it prioritizes the lives and health of its citizens.

He stated that the Sindh government is prepared to help wherever Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab need assistance for similar projects, and that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto and President Asif Ali Zardari are keen to create the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases in Balochistan.

According to him, previous Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto started the Thar coal project, but it was abandoned when her administration was overthrown. “President Asif Ali Zardari brought the project back to life after he took office. The entire nation benefits from the thousands of megawatts of electricity that Thar coal currently supplies to the national grid.