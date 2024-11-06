According to WHO, more than 100 patients would be evacuated from Gaza.

In a rare medical evacuation from the Palestinian enclave amid Israel’s offensive, more than 100 patients, including children, will be moved out of the Gaza Strip today, according to a World Health Organization official quoted by Reuters.

The patients, which include youngsters with chronic illnesses and trauma injuries, will leave in a sizable convoy through the Kerem Shalom crossing with Israel, according to which representative for the Occupied Palestinian Territory Rik Peeperkorn.

The WHO has arranged for the patients to take a flight from Ramon Airport in southern Israel to the United Arab Emirates, with some continuing on to Romania, he said.

Ad hoc measures are what these are. A prolonged medevac (medical evacuation) outside of Gaza is what we have constantly called for,” Peeperkorn said at a press conference.

He expressed his expectation that Israeli authorities would support the transfer when asked if Israel had approved it.