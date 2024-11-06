Ad image
NewsWorld View

According to WHO, more than 100 patients would be evacuated from Gaza.

NewsDesk
NewsDesk
1 Min Read

In a rare medical evacuation from the Palestinian enclave amid Israel’s offensive, more than 100 patients, including children, will be moved out of the Gaza Strip today, according to a World Health Organization official quoted by Reuters.

The patients, which include youngsters with chronic illnesses and trauma injuries, will leave in a sizable convoy through the Kerem Shalom crossing with Israel, according to which representative for the Occupied Palestinian Territory Rik Peeperkorn.

The WHO has arranged for the patients to take a flight from Ramon Airport in southern Israel to the United Arab Emirates, with some continuing on to Romania, he said.

Ad hoc measures are what these are. A prolonged medevac (medical evacuation) outside of Gaza is what we have constantly called for,” Peeperkorn said at a press conference.

He expressed his expectation that Israeli authorities would support the transfer when asked if Israel had approved it.

You Might Also Like

Key nations’ leaders will not attend the climate summit

China cautions soldiers about dating online.

After being abducted by forces, 200 people are still missing in Bangladesh.

In six months, new agreements with 18 IPPs are anticipated.

Provinces are urged to provide efficient price regulation.

TAGGED:
SOURCES:DAWN NEWS
Share This Article
Previous Article Key nations’ leaders will not attend the climate summit
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Key nations’ leaders will not attend the climate summit
News World View
China cautions soldiers about dating online.
News World View
After being abducted by forces, 200 people are still missing in Bangladesh.
News World View
In six months, new agreements with 18 IPPs are anticipated.
Business News