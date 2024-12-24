According to the UN humanitarian chief, sending aid to Gaza “has become almost impossible.”

According to Al Jazeera, Tom Fletcher, the head of the UN’s humanitarian organization OCHA, has asked governments in Gaza and the occupied West Bank to “defend humanitarian law” and “break the cycle of violence.”

“We provide humanitarian aid in difficult locations. Fletcher was cited as saying, “But in a year when more humanitarians have been killed than any on record, Gaza is currently the most dangerous.”

As a result, it is now nearly hard to provide even a small portion of the desperately needed relief, despite the enormous humanitarian demands. Since October 6, more than 100 requests to enter North Gaza have been turned down by the Israeli government, demonstrating their continued refusal to grant us real access. Additionally, we are witnessing the disintegration of law enforcement and the organized armed stealing of our supplies by neighborhood gangs.

After meeting with relief organizations, including those operating in the occupied Palestinian land, in Jordan, Syria, and Lebanon, the UN representative made the remarks. With schools, hospitals, and other civilian infrastructure reduced to rubble, he denounced the “sustained intensity” of Israel’s bombardment in Gaza and claimed that there is nowhere safe for people in the region.