According to the investigative findings, bad weather caused the Raisi helicopter crash.

TEHRAN: The commission looking into the matter concluded on Sunday that the reason of the May helicopter crash that killed Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi was inclement weather.

The president and seven other people were killed when the chopper carrying 63-year-old Raisi and his entourage crashed on a foggy mountainside in northern Iran, resulting in early elections.



The special board looking into the extent and causes of the helicopter accident stated that the “complex climatic and atmospheric conditions of the region in the spring” were the primary cause of the disaster, as reported by state broadcaster IRIB.

Iran: Raisi helicopter crash was not caused by foul play.

The article went on to say that the chopper crashed into the mountain due to “the sudden emergence of a thick mass of dense and rising fog.” Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Raisi’s foreign minister, was also killed in the crash, but the Iranian army declared in May that it had not discovered any proof of criminal conduct.

The inability of the chopper to rise with two additional passengers against security norms and poor weather conditions were identified by the Fars news agency in August as the primary causes of the May 19 crash.

“What is mentioned on Fars news about the presence of two people in the helicopter against the security protocols… is completely false,” the Iranian armed forces quickly stated in response to the discovery.